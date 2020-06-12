Russia Day: Putin makes his first public appearance in weeks to celebrate the country's national day

Russia's President Vladimir Putin made his first public appearance in weeks on Friday to mark the country's national day.

Russia Day, a public holiday, marks the declaration of sovereignty of the country of the Soviet Union on June 12, 1990.

Putin, 67, celebrated the occasion by presenting awards in the Kremlin and lifting the Russian tricolor during a ceremony in western Moscow.

He also used the event to promote a controversial constitutional reform that could lead him to remain in office until 2036.

Russia has the third largest COVID-19 outbreak in the world and has more than 510,000 cases. The country lifted its blockade restrictions earlier this week.

The move comes when a constitutional vote is planned for July 1, which could extend Putin's control of power for two more periods until 2036.

In his speech at Moscow's Victory Park, Putin told a crowd that he was "sure,quot; that the Russians would vote to support the constitutional amendments.

On Thursday night there will be a concert in Red Square. The authorities said that those who attend should respect the rules of social distancing.

But on Thursday Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin discouraged the mass meetings.

"This is a significant risk for you, your children and your loved ones," he said in televised comments.