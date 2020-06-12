Russia and the USA USA Nuclear disarmament talks to resume in Vienna this month

Russia and the United States confirmed that they will resume talks this month on the extension of a major nuclear disarmament treaty, but Washington's insistence that China should be part of the deal may hamper dialogue.

Sergei Ryabkov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, and Marshall S. Billingslea, the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control, will meet in Vienna on June 22 to negotiate an extension of the new START Treaty.

Both the United States and Russia suspended their obligations last year under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which forced them to permanently phase out conventional and nuclear ground-launch cruise and ballistic missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500. kilometres.

The two countries accused each other of violating treaty obligations, but continued to adhere to the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), which limits the number of nuclear warheads that Moscow and Washington can have at any time.

However, the treaty expires in February 2021.

Ryabkov described the upcoming talks as "good news,quot; in a video conference with the Council on Foreign Relations.

"We need to hear loud and clear what this (US) administration wants, how it believes it would be possible to do something positive and not just dismantle one arms control treaty or arrangement after another," he added.

However, the senior Russian official said he was "surprised,quot; by the United States' call for China to join the meeting.

Billingslea said on Twitter that Beijing had been invited to the June 22 meeting, adding: "Will China show up and negotiate in good faith?"

However, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the country had no intention of participating.

"The United States has been dragging China onto the issue of the new START extension whenever that problem arises. This is exactly what the United States does when it wants to shift responsibilities to others," they added.

Billingslea urged Beijing to reconsider.

"Achieving the status of Great Power requires behaving with the responsibility of the Great Power. No more Great Secret Wall in its nuclear accumulation," he said.

Ryabkov said Moscow "knows China's position and treats it with respect,quot; and instead asked Britain and France to join the talks, arguing that "we cannot simply ignore the capabilities of others."

Nine countries around the world have inventories of nuclear warheads. Together, Russia and the US USA They own about 91% of all nuclear warheads, according to the Federation of American Scientists (FAS).

Washington, Moscow and London are reducing their capacities, while France and Israel have maintained relatively stable inventories, the FAS said in April. But China, Pakistan, India, and North Korea are increasing their inventories.

Beijing is estimated to have more than 300 nuclear warheads.

Steven Pifer, a fellow non-resident at the Brookings Institute who focuses on gun control, welcomed the announcement of the June 22 meeting, but advised him as "wise to keep expectations modest."

He also expressed doubts that "Billingslea's attempt to embarrass China in China will bring Beijing to (the) negotiating table."

Kingston Reif, Director of Disarmament and Threat Reduction Policy at the Arms Control Association, also warned that the possibility of an advance later this month seems limited.

"There is no possibility of negotiating a new agreement before New START expires. None," he wrote on Twitter.

However, he emphasized that "there is nothing incompatible,quot; with "seeking a more ambitious trilateral approach,quot; that includes China.