Rupert Grint responds to J.K. Rowling's controversial comments about transgender people

Ron Wesley's portraitist stands firm with the trans community amid a backlash against the author of & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; after his controversial comments about transgender.

"Harry Potter"actor Rupert Grint has expressed support for trans rights following online reaction against J.K. Rowling.

The author of the books on which the magical films are based has been widely criticized by social media users and human rights activists over the weekend after sharing a series of comments that many considered transphobic.

On Wednesday June 10, in a blog post seeking to clarify her point of view, she explained that her interest in trans issues stemmed from being a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault, who was concerned about single-sex spaces. , and did not apologize for His views.

Now Grint, 31, has joined other "Harry Potter" stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watsonand Bonnie Wright by expressing support for the trans community.

In a statement obtained by The Times, he said: "I strongly agree with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my colleagues. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all have the right to live with love and without judgment. "

The backlash against Rowling began after she commented on a story with the headline: "Opinion: Create a more equal world after Covid-19 for menstruating people."

Hitting the phrase, she tweeted: "& # 39; Menstruating people & # 39 ;. I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone helped me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?

He also asked, "If sex is not real, there is no same-sex attraction. If sex is not real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erase the concept sex eliminates the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It is not hate to tell the truth. "