Rupert Grint responds to J.K. Rowling's anti-trans commentary

By
Bradley Lamb
Harry, Hermione and Ron have already spoken.

Rupert Grint just joined his ex Harry Potter co-stars in speaking out against J.K. Rowling's anti-trans comments.

Last weekend Rowling upset many Potter fans after he released a series of anti-trans tweets. First, she opposed a news article that uses gender-neutral language to describe menstruation:

"Menstruating people,quot;. I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Somebody help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?

Opinion: Create a more equal post-COVID-19 world for menstruating people https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA

When people called her, she doubled down on her anti-trans rhetoric, saying "it is not hate to tell the truth." He then posted an essay on his website where he tried to justify his anti-trans views, using more damaging (and in fact incorrect) anti-trans language.

If sex is not real, there is no same-sex attraction. If sex is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes many people's ability to meaningfully discuss their lives. It is not hate to tell the truth.

In a statement to The Times, Rupert Grint responded to Rowling's comments and made it clear that he supports the trans community.

“I strongly agree with the trans community and echo the feelings expressed by many of my colleagues. Trans women are women. Trans men are men, "he said.

"We should all have the right to live with love and without judgment," he concluded.

Rupert, who played Ron Weasley in the film adaptations of Rowling's books, is not the first. Harry Potter star to speak against the author. On Wednesday, Emma Watson tweeted her support for the trans community:

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told that they are not who they say they are.

He also encouraged his followers to donate to organizations that support trans people:

I donated to @Mermaids_Gender and @mamacash. If you can, you may feel inclined to do the same. ❤️

Meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe released a statement condemning Rowling's words on The Trevor Project website, writing that "he feels compelled to say something right now,quot;:

Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and runs counter to all advice given by professional healthcare associations that are much more experienced on this issue than Jo or I … Clearly we have what to do more to support transgender and non-binary people, not invalidate their identities, and do no more harm.

And Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the movies, posted a tweet stating that "trans women are women,quot; and sending love to anyone Harry Potter Fans who have been hurt by this:

If Harry Potter was a source of love and belonging to you, that love is infinite and is there to be taken without judgment or question. Trans women are women. I see you and I love you, Bonnie x

