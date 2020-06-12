Rupert Grint responds to J.K. Rowling's anti-trans commentary

Meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe released a statement condemning Rowling's words on The Trevor Project website, writing that "he feels compelled to say something right now,quot;:

Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and runs counter to all advice given by professional healthcare associations that are much more experienced on this issue than Jo or I … Clearly we have what to do more to support transgender and non-binary people, not invalidate their identities, and do no more harm.