Rogers Offers $ 75 / 20GB Promotional Plan, Deals on Pixel 4, Galaxy S20 Series

Toronto-based national telecommunications Rogers have recovered their $ 75 / 20GB promotional plan.
The deal comes immediately after Telus launched a $ 75 / 20GB plan earlier this week. Bell also offers a $ 75 / 20GB plan.
Rogers' plan offers users 20 GB of high-speed data followed by unlimited usage at speeds of up to 512 Kbps. In addition, Rogers notes that his plan is "5G ready," and if he has a 5G-compatible device and you live in an area with Roger's 5G coverage, you should be able to access 5G data.
In addition to that, the plan includes unlimited calls across Canada, picture and video text messages, voicemail, call and name display, call waiting, diversion, and group calls.
Usually $ 75 will provide you 10GB of data with Rogers. The operator's website says the $ 75 / 20GB promotional plan is only available for a limited time. You are also eligible for the Rogers Extra Line Discount.
Along with the $ 75 / 20GB plan, Rogers has reduced the price of its 20GB "Canada + United States,quot; plan. The plan usually costs $ 115 a month, but for a limited time, it's available for just $ 105 a month. The plan works the same as the $ 75 / 20GB plan, but includes unlimited calling in Canada and the US. USA
Finally, Rogers has some other agreements with the plans. That includes a free Huawei tablet with 3GB of data when you buy any phone with a Rogers Infinite plan. Rogers also offers a one-time $ 250 bill credit when you activate any Samsung Galaxy S20 series device on a funded Rogers Infinite plan. Pixel fans can also get the Pixel 4 in device financing for $ 0 down and $ 19.99 per month for two years ($ 479.76 for 24 months, a savings of about $ 689).
You can learn more about Rogers' offerings on the company's website.