Ridley Scott confirmed to work on the script for the really challenging sequel to & # 39; Gladiator & # 39;

The critically praised follow-up to the 2000 epic film is confirmed to be in development with the original director working on the really challenging project script.

Ridley Scott is working on a script for the sequel to his Oscar-winning historical epic "Gladiator"according to one of its producers.

Doug Wick, who produced the 2000 film about the Roman general turned gladiator Maximus Decimus Meridius, played by Russell CroweAlong with David Franzoni and Branko Lustig, he thinks a long-discussed sequel can be challenging, but the director is already working on a script.

He told ComicBook.com: "Ridley would love to do it. It really is about having something on paper. Everyone loves the film too much to consider exploiting it cheaply and doing something that is a shadow of it."

"It's really a clear creative problem, working on a script, and if we can ever get it to a place … Ridley is working on it, it's really just a question of whether we can get it to a place where it feels worth doing. It is a real challenge. "

The film won five Oscars in 2001, including Best Picture, and Crowe took home the Best Actor award; however, he is unlikely to return for a follow-up given his character's fate at the end of the first movie.

Last year 2019, producers Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald, who have been trying to make a sequel happen, said it would likely be set 25-30 years after the original, which represents the reigns of Roman emperors Marcus. Aurelius and Commodus, adding "would not play" a sequel unless it was worthy of the original.