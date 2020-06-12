Ricky Steamboat on whether Edge vs. Randy Orton may have & # 39; Greatest Match Ever & # 39 ;, working with Ric Flair and more

If there is a superstar who knows one or two things about being involved in some of the best fighting in pro wrestling history, that guy would be the Steamboat Ricky "The Dragon,quot; of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Since his epic encounter with "Macho Man,quot; Randy Savage at WrestleMania 3 and his rivalry with "Nature Boy,quot; Ric Flair, Steamboat has long been recognized as one of the best fighters to put on a pair of boots. So it would make sense to ask him what he thinks about Randy Orton and Edge competing in a bout announced as "The Greatest Match Ever,quot; on Backlash (Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network).

MORE: WWE Pay-Per-View Calendar for 2020

Steamboat spoke to Sporting News about what it takes to have a great pro wrestling match, whether Edge and Orton can live up to expectations, the difference between working with Savage and Steamboat, whom he wished he could have worked with and why he was never a heel in his entire career.

SN: For you, what are the elements that make up a great professional wrestling match?

Ricky Steamboat: It is the chemistry between the two fighters. Do they unite and their styles complement each other? Do they have the same basic psychology format in the direction of where they think the game should go? That is really important because some boys can think this way and others think that way and it can be a tug of war. But being on the same page with the guys you are with on the continent is big business.

SN: How much does the crowd have to do to have a great game? In the case of Randy Orton and Edge, they should attempt to accomplish this feat without the assistance of fans.

RS: Many times we feed on the crowd. Many of the things we were doing in the game were called on the fly. For example, Ric Flair and I were going to a game and we had a couple of set points and moments. And then of course we would align the ending. But the rest were called on the go. And then, after each place and a moment, you get a massive reaction.

Let me give you an example: I was working with Barry Windham and we were working in different cities. I remember the first time we were in the ring and it was being a very aggressive baby face, and we were working on an arm-dragging series and the fans were sitting on their hands. I looked at Barry and said, "Barry, you are not buying these things!" So we went straight into the heat where he was kicking my butt and the fans got excited and booed him. That's where a crowd reaction dictated what we had to do to end the game.

I think it has a great influence on how you would react to your opponent. The crowd really helps you and being outside without a crowd … must be very difficult.

SN: Does the pedigree, the familiarity and the seasoning of the two fighters matter? Although Edge had been gone for a while, is there any way they can accomplish this?

RS: Edge's absence for a time reminds me of the time in December 1986 when Randy Savage and I started our angle for WrestleMania 3. I had pretty much a three-month layoff from an injury angle we ran, so I didn't fight at all. I was more concerned with my cardio and tried to stay cardiovascular by using a Stairmaster and a treadmill, but there is nothing like being in a ring.

I can remember that my match with Savage in WM3 lasted less than 20 minutes. Understand this: I have routinely spent an hour battling Ric Flair, Harley Race, and Blackjack Mulligan. But after the Savage game, I collapsed in the locker room because I was so exhausted. I'm sure they're finding ways to put Edge in a ring shape. That being said, I don't see this being a great match considering the two boys in the ring even though there are no fans out there. That would definitely play a factor for me.

SN: When we talk about your best bouts, often the bouts with Flair and Savage appear immediately. But your match with Steve Austin in Clash of Champions when he was wearing Dragon Slayer's stockings was one that went unnoticed. What do you remember about that game and working with Steve?

RS: He was amazing. When I fought him, he was still a young man. But at that moment I knew he had it. His light bulb was on all the time, he understood psychology and how to keep up. We just had him working together. I told WCW superiors that we needed to do more with it, but it didn't work. The rest was history: it became Stone Cold and look what happened.

SN: Going back to Flair and Savage, what were the differences working with them?

RS: Randy was the type of man who would have everything lined up for a top-down game. But with Flair, we fought maybe 30 games in an hour-long draw and we only had a few places lined up. When we fought in the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic region with Jim Crockett's promotions, we fought in places that were perhaps 90 miles apart in the same week. We were forced to try to have a different game every night and that made us better artists. It made you understand how to make changes on the go. We didn't want Greenville fans to watch the same game we did in Columbia. Despite the fact that matches often reached a time limit, we had to make sure it was different. Flair was a guy 90 percent of his game was called on the fly, while Savage was a guy who had 90 percent recorded before the game started.

SN: When you look at today's list, who would you like to work with?

RS: Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, and AJ Styles. Seth Rollins was a guy who came to WWE with years of experience in the Indies, but he listened and he did it. Styles is a great mix of old and new school. Bray Wyatt has always been able to step forward when asked to do something different. He's very athletic for his size, but it's about his creativity.

SN: Someone you didn't have the opportunity to work with when you were active?

RS: I would have loved to work with Shawn Michaels. I was in the twilight of my career when he came to WWE. Bret Hart too. We only had the opportunity to work together a few times, but one of my best games was against him at Boston Garden. He's a guy I wish I had worked with many, many times.

SN: Why did you never go crazy?

RS: To tell the truth, in my last career with WWE I told Pat Patterson that I would like to work as a heel. At the time I was 17 as a babyface. I told him that before leaving the business he wanted to run as such to say that he had. He said I was the best baby face. He said that the Hulk Hogan, who was the best baby face, could have been working with a top heel and could have had a chainsaw in an effort to save him. He could have bypassed the fans and used the chainsaw to cut one of his 24-inch pitons. There would be a silence and then 20,000 fans would get up to say to Hogan "You deserve it." So that didn't work.

I tried again when I went to WCW and they said it would ruin my career. I am one of the few guys in this business that started in one way and stayed that way throughout my career. I would have liked to see how it feels to work with the heel. But somehow, I'm thankful that I've never gone crazy because there just aren't too many guys who can say they did what I did.