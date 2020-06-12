Ricky Gervais joins the online taunt of celebrities & # 39; & # 39; I take responsibility & # 39; & # 39; PSA

WENN

The campaign video organized by civil rights activists at NAACP features people like Kristen Bell, Julianne Moore, Justin Theroux, Aaron Paul, and Sarah Paulson, among others.

A new star public service announcement featuring white celebrities like Ke $ ha, Kristen belland Julianne Moore The promise to intensify the fight against racism has been widely criticized on social media.

Justin Theroux, Aaron Pauland Sarah Paulson They are also among the famous faces for leading the "I Take Responsibility" campaign, organized by civil rights activists at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and featuring "influential voices from the white community (assuming ) the responsibility to turn the racist tide in America. "

In the black-and-white video, the stars look directly into the camera and declare, "I take responsibility," before sharing an example of an instance where they may have ignored racial injustice.

Oscar winner Moore shared the clip on his Twitter page on Thursday, June 11, writing: "Today, #ITakeResponsible for my role in eradicating racism in the United States. Unless White America recognizes its privilege, racism Systemic will persist. Act now. What will you do? Commit to? "

While some people applauded the video campaign, others mocked the stars for "doing this on themselves," and delivering their lines so dramatically, dismissing the footage as "so shocked" and "nonperforming" from " white saviors. "

Meanwhile british comedian Ricky Gervais He also chimed in on the deaf nature of the tone of the public service announcement, joking: "Terrible lack of diversity in this video."

Ricky Gervais criticized the NAACP video for lack of diversity.

NAACP representatives have yet to respond to critical comments regarding the campaign, which was launched in the wake of continued Black Lives Matter protests, sparked by the murder of Minnesota man George Floyd by a police officer. white last month.