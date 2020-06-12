Revolutionary coronavirus drug can treat and even prevent infections

A breakthrough in the coronavirus drug has been able to treat and prevent COVID-19 infections in early tests, and it could be a breakthrough before vaccines are ready.

Monoclonal antibody therapies target the virus's ability to replicate within the body, and several companies have begun clinical trials.

Regeneron will conduct four different randomized trials for a drug called REGN-COV2, which contains two powerful antibodies that should also block the virus if it mutates.

A report in early May said the revolutionary new coronavirus drugs could be ready this summer, referring to monoclonal antibody therapies that were under development at various pharmaceutical companies. These are drugs that incorporate chemicals capable of blocking the replication of the virus once a person is infected. That is really what the immune system does when a new pathogen is discovered. It creates special antibodies that can counteract that particular infection and provide immunity against future infections. Actually, that's what vaccines do, too. They train the body to produce the correct antibodies early, which can then prevent infection. This is why monoclonal antibodies are so desirable: They can provide short-term immunity to patients and treat people who cannot fight the virus on their own.

Since May, we have seen some of the companies involved in monoclonal antibody drug development announce clinical trials, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is the latest to conduct human testing. The company will conduct four separate trials aimed at studying the efficacy and safety of monoclonal therapies to treat COVID-19 cases and prevent infection.

REGN-COV2 is a cocktail of two antibodies that are supposed to block the virus's spike protein at two separate locations. The key to treatment is not only to improve the condition of patients and provide temporary immunity, but also to prevent the virus from mutating and "escaping,quot; from treatment while fighting antibodies.

"We have created a unique cocktail of antiviral antibodies with the potential to prevent and treat infection, and also to prevent viral 'escape', a critical precaution amid an ongoing global pandemic," said the president. and scientific director of Regeneron. George D. Yancopoulos said in a statement.

"REGN-COV2 could have a major impact on public health by slowing the spread of the virus and providing necessary treatment for those who are already ill, and it could be available long before a vaccine. The antibody cocktail approach may also have long-term utility for elderly and immunocompromised patients, who often do not respond well to vaccines. Ultimately, the world needs multiple solutions for COVID-19, and the innovative biopharmaceutical industry is working hard to help as many people as possible with a variety of complementary approaches. "

Regeneron also announced two studies showing REGN-COV2's ability to block mutated coronavirus versions, but they will be published next week based on the laboratory work that preceded the studies. The company says monoclonal antibody drugs that contain more than one effective antibody are more likely to prevent the virus from escaping neutralization by mutation:

Viral escape is when, under the pressure of therapeutic antiviral therapy, spontaneously emerging mutant forms of the virus are able to "escape,quot; or evade the blocking action of the therapeutic. These mutants are then "screened,quot; (that is, they can survive and proliferate despite single therapeutic treatment) and can ultimately become the dominant strain of the virus.

The company says it studied thousands of fully human antibodies that were produced using its own Velocimmune mice. These are genetically modified rodents that have a human immune system. Regeneron also analyzed the human antibodies from the survivors of COVID-19. The two most potent were selected and combined into a single drug.

Regeneron says he used the same "rapid response,quot; capabilities and cocktail approach to develop REGN-EB3. That's a triple antibody treatment for Ebola that is currently under regulatory review at the FDA. CNN He notes that Ebola treatment worked so well that his clinical trial was discontinued in early August 2019. The drug was better at saving lives than any other therapy, and the FDA will make a decision in October.

The first two trials of the new Regeneron coronavirus drug will look at whether REGN-COV2 works as a treatment for hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients. The drug company will then study the drug in uninfected people in groups who are at high risk of exposure, and in uninfected people with close exposure to a COVID-19 patient.