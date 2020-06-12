Review of "The Last of Us Part II,quot;: We are the virus

The last of us, part II It is the long-awaited sequel to one of the most critically acclaimed games on the PS3.

The sequel to The last of us He continues with Joel and Ellie years after the original game ended, continuing his story as he introduced new characters and groups to the world.

The last of us, part II It will be available for PS4 on June 19, 2020.

Emotionally draining. Relentlessly, oppressively gloomy. Beautifully told.

If you want to enter The last of us, part II Mainly immaculate, those are my succinct thoughts about the game, which I haven't stopped thinking about since I came to its conclusion earlier this week. Games have affected me before, because of the surge of joy at the end of Flower to the bittersweet epic that is Final Fantasy X to the thrill of a winning goal in the game Rocket leagueBut no other video game has attacked the deepest, darkest recesses of my brain so aggressively, reconnecting my psyche to turn previously meaningless button pulses into unforgivable acts of violence.

Narratively, this sequel probably shouldn't exist. The last of us He told a singular story that needed no added context. But The last of us, part II He finds other ways to justify his existence, from his blunt comment on the player agency to his visuals that define generation, production values, and voice acting.

Do not miss : Today's Best Deals: Rare Opportunity To Buy 3M N95 Masks, $ 1 Echo Dot, 3-Layer 54-Layer Masks, Exclusive Prime Deals, More

Two dozen hours later, the animations were still driving me crazy. The care and attention to detail in each animation, even something as simple as picking up a bottle of water or a box of ammunition, is amazing. And the quality only improves in the scenes, where the face of each character goes through the entire emotional range. There are many games that struggle to achieve dramatic storytelling, but The last of us, part II It often feels like a live-action movie, and that, combined with the brilliant acting voice of the entire cast, takes it to the limit.

If you're concerned that Ellie is a less compelling main character than Joel, you can stop holding your breath. Ashley Johnson is still perfect as Ellie's voice, and even as someone who didn't click with the original The last of us In the way that so many others did, I was fully involved in his journey from the earliest moments of Part II until the final crude. In fact, even as her body count grew, whether she was cutting people's throats for facing human factions or shooting infected hordes, she was hopelessly entangled in her quest for revenge. The phrase "morbid curiosity,quot; has never been more accurate. She is the driving force of The last of us, part II.

Before continuing with all the histrionics, I must point out that there is a game buried within this 20 hour movie. You will spend most of the game looking for trash and ammunition and ingredients to create items and health packs, or shooting and killing all living and undead beings you find.

I still can't decide if the sweep is a "good,quot; game mechanic, but it gives you a reason to explore virtually every corner of this intricately designed world. Progression can be tricky in a relatively linear game like this, but there are enough weapons, abilities, and upgrades to acquire, learn, and build through the campaign to push you to explore each optional store and dark alley without feeling overwhelmed.

In these quieter moments, which, if you're like me, you will desperately need after the last heartbreaking story or a pulse-pounding fight, the environment does a truly admirable job of developing the world. There are a host of notes scattered throughout Seattle, informing you of the war between the militaristic WLF and the cult of seraphim, which Ellie sees as little more than obstacles in her murderous pursuit. But, if you choose to take the time, you can see how much effort went into building a fully realized world.

As for combat, when enemy encounters work as intended, they are as tense and exciting as anything this generation has ever played. By my personal definition, an encounter "works,quot; when I feel like I'm in control from start to finish. Whether a member of the Washington Liberation Front devours me alive or not, or being beaten to death by a member of the Washington Liberation Front is irrelevant, I just want to see where I made a mistake and learn from what I did. Wrong for that I charge the encounter, I can take a smarter approach. Most of the encounters in The last of us, part II "It worked," but the ones that didn't make my blood boil. That said, when I was able to use every tool in my arsenal to quietly incapacitate an entire troop of roaming soldiers, it was immensely satisfying.

More than most other video game franchises, it is impossible to discuss the narrative of The last of us with anyone who hasn't played it. The same is true of the sequel. Gameplay is a means to an end: we're here to see what's next for Joel and Ellie, just as we would be for the final season of a gripping drama.

I think sometimes the game struggles with this dichotomy. Where Unexplored, another beloved action-adventure series by the same developer, delights in the absurdity of the medium, The last of us it brings a layer of emotional weight to the procedures that try to exist in parallel with the violent acts that you have to commit to advance in the plot.

Put less bluntly The last of us It forces you to consider your actions at every turn, refusing to slow down for more than 20 hours while you live through this tragedy. That does not mean that there are no moments of lightness, or that the game does not have a sense of humor, because that would be monumentally damaging to the writers, who have written a script that rivals any of the great dramas. currently broadcast on television (which could explain why HBO just picked up an adaptation of The last of us) But it's emotionally draining, and whether or not that's the point left me with a desperate feeling that I haven't been able to shake myself off.

There is much more I want to say about the story, which shows how much impact it had on me, and it will certainly have it on countless others, but aside from getting discouraged forever, it is one of the most impressive video game stories of the generation, if not all time. You will leave with strong feelings about these characters and the choices they made. And while I'm not sure I'm equipped to discuss this in great detail, representation is taken very seriously. The relationship between Ellie and his girlfriend Dina is incredibly complex and naturally evolves as the story unfolds. There are other characters at the center of the narrative with traits and characteristics that are rarely explored in high-budget video games. From my perspective, I thought that these were handled relatively skillfully by writers and artists.

I'm as conflicted as I suspect director Neil Druckmann wanted me to be at the end of this tragic story. I can't imagine going through that again, but I can't help but think about The last of us, part II as a vital entry into the middle canon. Not everyone will love this sequel. Hell, I'm not even sure I did, and playing it in the midst of a global health crisis in real life only emphasized the horror. But The last of us, part II it is undeniably unforgettable, and sets a new standard for what story-based games are capable of.

The last of us, part II It launches exclusively for PS4 on June 19, 2020.

Sony provided with a copy of The last of us, part II on PS4 for the purposes of this review.