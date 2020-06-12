Restaurants can now open at 75% capacity – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas () – The "Phase III,quot; of the Texas reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic continues on Friday, and restaurants can further increase their occupancy levels.

Under Governor Greg Abbott's reopening plan, restaurants in the state can now open to 75% of their capacity, but social distancing guidelines have yet to be in place.

This phase of the plan also continues next week, with amusement parks and carnivals that will be able to open to 50% capacity on June 19.

Although restaurants can now serve more customers within their building, some owners said it will be nearly impossible to meet social distancing guidelines while expanding seating.

Todd Madlener, president of Coolgreens in Dallas, said last week that 50% of capacity is the most that his staff can safely handle "in the foreseeable future." Its restaurant has a maximum occupancy of 48.

As part of the state's minimum health protocols, "tables should generally be at least 6 feet from any part of another table," according to a checklist provided by the state.