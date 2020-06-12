Residents evacuated after a Pasadena nursing home was hit hard by COVID-19 license loses – Up News Info Los Angeles

PASADENA (CBSLA) Dozens of residents were flown out of a Pasadena nursing home Thursday night after he was stripped of his state license amid a coronavirus outbreak at the facility that has claimed eight lives.

Around 11 p.m., several ambulances lined up in front of the Golden Cross Health Care facility, located at 1450 N. Fair Oaks Ave., to remove residents and move them to other nursing home facilities.

Paramedics from the Los Angles County Fire Department at the scene said they were called to move 63 residents because Golden Cross was cleared by the California Attorney General's office.

A Pasadena city spokesperson confirmed to CBSLA that the nursing home license was revoked by the state due to "lack of patient care, including response to COVID-19." The spokesperson said that none of the residents required hospitalization.

According to the latest City of Pasadena numbers, Golden Cross has had 104 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 72 among residents and 32 among staff. Eight people have died of the disease.

It was one of several skilled nursing facilities throughout Los Angeles County where National Guard medical teams were deployed in April.

Olivia Scally told CBSLA on Friday morning that she just received the news that her mother would have to be transferred.

"I think there were too many patients who were sick and they did not control it with the National Guard, but I think, for the welfare of the patients, they decided that they would be separated from other facilities, and my mom is one," Scally told CBSLA.

Scally still didn't know where her mother was being taken.

Nineteen long-term care facilities in Pasadena have reported at least one case of coronavirus. Also located on Fair Oaks Avenue, just half a mile from Golden Cross, Brighton Care Center has had the largest outbreak, with 128 cases of coronavirus and 16 deaths.

There have been 1,023 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pasadena and 84 deaths. Across Los Angeles County as a whole, there are 68,875 confirmed cases and 2,813 deaths. Nursing home residents account for about half of all coronavirus deaths in Los Angeles County.