Researchers ask if surviving plasma could prevent coronavirus

COVID-19 survivors are donating their blood plasma en masse in hopes that it will help other patients recover from the coronavirus. And while the jury is still out, scientists are now testing whether donations could also prevent infection in the first place.

Thousands of coronavirus patients in hospitals around the world have been treated with so-called convalescent plasma, including more than 20,000 in the United States. With little solid evidence so far that it makes a difference. A recent study from China was unclear, while another from New York offered a hint of benefit.

"We have flashes of hope," said Dr. Shmuel Shoham of Johns Hopkins University.

With more rigorous testing of plasma treatment underway, Shoham is launching a nationwide study that asks the logical question: Could he give plasma to survivors immediately after high-risk exposure to the virus to prevent disease?

To say it, researchers at Hopkins and 15 other sites will recruit health workers, spouses of the sick, and residents of nursing homes where someone just got sick and "are trying to nip it in the bud," Shoham said.

It's a strict study: The 150 volunteers will be randomly assigned to obtain plasma from survivors of COVID-19 that contains antibodies against the coronavirus or regular plasma, as used daily in hospitals, which was frozen before the pandemic. Scientists will track whether there is a difference in who gets sick.

If it works, survival plasma could have major ramifications until a vaccine arrives, increasing the chance of protecting high-risk people with temporary immune-boosting infusions from time to time.

"They are paramedics, they are police officers, they are poultry industry workers, they are submarine naval officers," Shoham said. "Can we protect them with a blanket?"

The new coronavirus has infected more than 7 million people worldwide and has killed more than 400,000, according to official accounts that are considered underestimated. With no good treatments yet, researchers are frantically studying everything from drugs that target other viruses to surviving plasma, a centuries-old remedy used to fight infections before modern drugs appeared.

Historical evidence is incomplete, but the most famous use of convalescent plasma was during the 1918 flu pandemic, and reports suggest that recipients were less likely to die. Doctors still dust off the approach to address surprise outbreaks, such as SARS, a cousin of COVID-19, in 2002 and the 2014 Ebola epidemic in West Africa, but even those recent uses lacked rigorous investigation.

When the body finds a new germ, it produces proteins called antibodies that are especially directed at fighting infection. The antibodies float in the plasma, the yellowish liquid part of the blood.

Because the antibodies take a few weeks to form, the hope is that transfusing someone else's antibodies can help patients fight the virus before their own immune system kicks in. A donation is generally divided into two or three treatments. Donations can also be combined into a high-dose product; Manufacturer Grifols is producing doses of that "hyperimmune globulin,quot; for a study expected to start next month.

And as more people survive COVID-19, there are more and more calls for them to donate plasma, so there is enough reserve if it occurs. On Friday, US health officials. USA They notified doctors that it does not violate health privacy rules to track down former COVID-19 patients and tell them about donation options.

Convalescent plasma seems safe to use, Dr. Michael Joyner of the Mayo Clinic reported last month. Her team tracked the first 5,000 plasma recipients in a program sponsored by the Food and Drug Administration that helps hospitals use the experimental treatment, and found few serious side effects.

Does it help recovery? One clue comes from the first 39 patients treated at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. The researchers compared each plasma receptor with four other COVID-19 patients who did not obtain plasma but were the same age, equally ill, and with the same amount of oxygen. People who received plasma before needing a ventilator were less likely to die than those who did not receive plasma, said Dr. Sean Liu, lead author of the study.

"We really tried to target patients who were in an early stage of their course, preferably within the first one to two weeks of their illness," Liu said.

"Being a doctor during this time, you feel helpless," Liu added, stressing that a more rigorous study was needed, but he was glad he had attempted this first-step investigation. “Watching people die is heartbreaking. It's scary and heartbreaking. "

But the results of the first strictly controlled study were disappointing. In the hospitals in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which suffered a severe blow, severely ill patients randomized to receive plasma or regular care were compared, but they ran out of new patients when the virus declined.

With only half of the 200 planned patients enrolled, more plasma recipients survived, but the researchers couldn't say if it was a real difference or coincidence, according to a report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association last week.

The real evidence will come from ongoing, rigorous studies comparing patients assigned to obtain survival plasma or dummy treatment.

To further complicate the search for answers, COVID-19 survivors harbor highly variable levels of antibodies. And while the researchers want to use what Hopkins' Shoham calls "the high-octane stuff," no one knows what the best dose to analyze is.

"About 20% of recovered patients and donors have very strong immunity," said Dr. Michele Donato of Hackensack University Medical Center, who studies how long they maintain that level of protection.

Those are the people that researchers want to become repeat donors.

"I think it is our job as humans to step forward and help in society," said Aubrie Cresswell, 24, of Bear, Delaware, who has donated three times and counting.

A donation was sent to a friend's hospitalized friend, and “it made me cry. I was overwhelmed because the family was really grateful. "

AP video journalist Kathy Young contributed to this report.

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science is supported by the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.