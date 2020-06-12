Remember these singles nation moments that make history?

A lot of time has passed: The Bachelor has released its first black male lead with Matt James.

Matt will deliver the roses in 2021 as the franchise's first black male lead in season 25. Since early 2002, The Bachelor the franchise has only had a black advantage when Rachel Lindsay was the star of High school in 2017. The Matt James cast comes after sustained questions about the diversity of the long-running reality show. Was originally chosen in High school season 16 starring Clare Crawley, but production on the reality show never took off due to the coronavirus pandemic.