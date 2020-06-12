Remember these singles nation moments that make history?

A lot of time has passed: The Bachelor has released its first black male lead with Matt James.
Matt will deliver the roses in 2021 as the franchise's first black male lead in season 25. Since early 2002, The Bachelor the franchise has only had a black advantage when Rachel Lindsay was the star of High school in 2017. The Matt James cast comes after sustained questions about the diversity of the long-running reality show. Was originally chosen in High school season 16 starring Clare Crawley, but production on the reality show never took off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join Bachelor Nation, as part of the Clare season. When filming failed to proceed as planned, we were given the benefit of time. to meet Matt and everything agreed that he would do a perfect Single" Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "We know we have a responsibility to ensure that the love stories we see on screen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly serving our audience. This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action. diversity issues in this franchise. We feel very privileged to have Matt as our first Black Single and we can't wait to embark on this journey with him. "
While it's a step, many, including Rachel Lindsay, have said the series has a long way to go in terms of representation. "I want color producers," Rachel said in Good morning america. "I would like them to choose leaders who are interested in going out of their career and not just get their first experience, for the first time, on national television. I need recognition of that. Not putting a band-aid on the situation and just saying , 'Here, let's put this here. Are you happy now?'
Next, walk down memory lane with key moments in The Bachelor Franchise history.
The first bachelor
Alex Michel He headed the first season of The Bachelor in 2002.
The first bachelorette party
After coming in second in the first season of The Bachelor, Trista went on to lead the first season of High school in 2003.
The first bachelor wedding
Trista and Ryan Sutter said "Yes, I do,quot; in front of millions of viewers as part of a three-episode series in December 2003.
The first single baby
Trista and Ryan Sutter, the first couple to leave The Bachelorette, were also the first Bachelor Nation couple to receive a child in 2007.
The bachelor twice
Brad Womack led The Bachelor season 11 in 2007, but did not propose it to anyone. So he returned to hand out the roses in season 15.
The first bachelorette maiden
After winning the second season of Brad Womack The Bachelor (and then breaking up), Emily Maynard went on to hand out her own roses in 2012 High school season eight Emily was the first single mother to star High school.
The Switcheroo Pt. 1
Jason Mesnick proposed and got engaged to Melissa Rycroft at the end of season 13 of The Bachelor (2008) … until the end when she asked for a second chance with Molly Malaney. They finally got married.
The two bachelorette parties
Season 11 of High school (2015) was the first to start with two stars, Britt Nilsson and Kaitlyn Bristowe. It is up to the male contestants to decide which one would deliver the roses.
Let's talk about sex
Kaitlyn Bristowe, star of High school season 11 (2015), he was one of the first to talk about sex on the show. She and Nick Viall had sex in week six after she invited him to her hotel room in Ireland.
The first black bachelorette party
In 2017 Rachel Lindsay became the first black lead in the franchise as the star of High school. In 2019 she married the winner of her season, Bryan Abasolo.
Nick Viall's many appearances
Nick Viall is now synonymous with Bachelor Nation. He first appeared in High school season 10 in 2014 and tried to win Andi Dorfman's heart. It was second. In 2015, she returned to the show to compete for the love of Kaitlyn Bristowe and came to the end. This is not functional. So in 2016 he went to Bachelor in Paradise. When that didn't work, he was given the opportunity to deliver the roses as the star of The Bachelor season 21.
The Switcheroo Pt. 2
At the end of The Bachelor season 22 (winter 2018), Arie Luyendyk Jr. made her choice: Becca Kufrin. But then he changed his mind. Then, with the cameras at his side, he broke up with Becca and informed her of his feelings for the show's finalist, Lauren Burnham. Arie and Lauren are still married.
Like a virgin
Season 23 (winter 2019) of The Bachelor introduced viewers to the show's first virgin star, Colton Underwood. The virginity aspect was played throughout her season. Colton was also the first Single star to jump a fence. That happened after Cassie, who would become his girlfriend, said she was leaving the competition.
Let's talk about sex Pt. 2
In season 15 of High school (Spring 2019), Hannah Brown was candid about sex and relationships. It culminated in an argument with Luke Parker after he tried to sexually embarrass her and repeatedly tried to interrupt her as she explained her stance on sex.
The first same-sex couple
Demi Burnett appeared in Bachelor in Paradise in the summer of 2019 and came out as bisexual. His then girlfriend Kristian Haggerty joined Demi in the series and they became the first same-sex couple in the franchise.
The first black bachelor
On Friday June 12, 2020, ABC announced that Matt James would be the franchise's first black male lead. The Bachelor.
Matt James season The Bachelor will premiere in 2021 on ABC.