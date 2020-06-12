Reese Witherspoon remembers her late public relations friend as her & # 39; Another mother & # 39;

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Morning Show & # 39; pays tribute to late Hollywood publicist Nanci Ryder and remembers her as a dear friend who cared for her as a daughter.

Reese witherspoon has paid tribute to his late publicist friend Nanci Ryder after his death on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

The public relations guru lost his battle against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and his famous friends are reaching out to pay their respects on social media.

Reese, who often participated in ALS charity events to honor her friend, writes: "At some point in life, if you are lucky, you meet someone who takes you under their protection and cares for you like a daughter. Nanci Ryder was that other mother to me. "

"I loved our talks. Every day after my kids went to school, she would call me to talk about shopping, wallets, old jewelry, and about (the TV show) Bachelor. One day Nanci called and said he was having trouble speaking … it was ELA. Nanci lived and fought ALS for 6 years. "

"Yesterday, my Nanci left this world. I am very sad because I miss her a lot, but now I know that she is (in) heaven talking to all her friends about wallets, jewelry and that she is looking down on me … smiling. I ALWAYS. I LOVE YOU , Nanci. "

Witherspoon has also posted photos of her and Ryder, with famous friends. Renee Zellweger and Courteney Cox, who were also part of the Team Nanci group, which helped raise funds for the ALS Association Golden West Chapter.

Emmy Rossum He has also paid tribute to the advertiser, calling Ryder "a beacon for me in my career" and "absolute joy (sic)" and there have also been messages posted by clients such as Elizabeth Perkins and Peter Horton.