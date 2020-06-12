Rachel Lindsay: There is more to do after the casting of Matt James

The franchise flirted with black leads before, notably Mike Johnson from Hannah Brown's season of High school. Instead, Peter Weber I got the job of giving out roses. The reality franchise problem with diversity has been raised time and time again, but it seems that global marches against racial injustice provided a tipping point.

"Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join Bachelor Nation, as part of the Clare season. When filming failed to proceed as planned, we were given the benefit of time. to meet Matt and everything agreed that he would be a perfect bachelor " Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "We know we have a responsibility to ensure that the love stories we see on screen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly serving our audience. This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action. diversity issues in this franchise. We feel very privileged to have Matt as our first Black Single and we can't wait to embark on this journey with him. "