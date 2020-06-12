Rachel Lindsay: There is more to do after the casting of Matt James

Until Matt was announced, Rachel was the sole black lead in the franchise in 40 television seasons.
"I was hopeful when I became a pioneer in that and increasing diversity in the viewing audience. But in the last three years, no changes have really been made," he said. Rachel season High school, season 13, broadcast in 2017.
"I want color producers," Rachel said in GMA. "I would like them to choose leaders who are interested in going out of their career and not just get their first experience, for the first time, on national television. I need recognition of that. Not putting a band-aid on the situation and just saying , 'Here, let's put this here. Are you happy now?'
The franchise flirted with black leads before, notably Mike Johnson from Hannah Brown's season of High school. Instead, Peter Weber I got the job of giving out roses. The reality franchise problem with diversity has been raised time and time again, but it seems that global marches against racial injustice provided a tipping point.
"Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join Bachelor Nation, as part of the Clare season. When filming failed to proceed as planned, we were given the benefit of time. to meet Matt and everything agreed that he would be a perfect bachelor " Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "We know we have a responsibility to ensure that the love stories we see on screen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly serving our audience. This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action. diversity issues in this franchise. We feel very privileged to have Matt as our first Black Single and we can't wait to embark on this journey with him. "
Matt's season The Bachelor, season 25, will air in the winter of 2021.