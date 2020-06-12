Rachel Lindsay Talks plans to try having a baby with husband Bryan starting this summer!

During a new interview on the HollywoodLife podcast, the former single woman who is now married to Bryan Abasolo, spoke about her plans to start a family! With that said, she shared with all her fans that they had already discussed having a baby together and it turns out they'd love to start trying this summer!

However, it turns out that this conversation happened half a year ago, so the timeline has changed in the meantime due to the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘We had talked about starting this summer. We thought, 'OK, let's officially start this summer. I've been one of those people who has really been anal about it (the COVID-19 virus). "

Of course, the reality show star was very cautious when it came to spreading the virus, but mentioned that she's a bit more relaxed these days after protesting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Still, she and her husband made sure to wear protective masks when they joined the many protesters in Miami earlier this month.

But while protesting for equality and against police brutality seems like a good cause to risk getting the virus, getting pregnant can wait!

The Bachelor Nation star stressed that being careful about pandemic-based time remains something they are aware of.

Still, they'd rather not wait too long, either.

& # 39; Then, once COVID happened, we just said: & # 39; Let's wait and see … how all this is solved (but) I know many people who are pregnant, who have just become pregnant or (are) having children. It doesn't seem to affect them, sooner rather than later. But the plan was this summer that we were going to start trying. So we'll see, "Rachel told the media.



