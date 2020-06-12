Putin wants parades before the key vote. Local officials are not so sure.

MOSCOW – When President Vladimir V. Putin ordered the rescheduling of Russia's annual military parade later this month, he launched it as a sign that life is returning to normal in its virus-affected country.

But when a Muscovite named Zoya asked the mayor of the capital city, Sergei S. Sobyanin, on state television this week about the events planned for the day of the parade, he bluntly told him to stay home.

"Zoya, I would not recommend that you go anywhere," Sobyanin said.

The Kremlin is struggling to achieve patriotism to feel good ahead of a delayed national referendum that would allow Putin to remain in office until 2036. But the virus continues to get in the way, with Putin struggling to resolve Russia's biggest internal crisis. in decades, even when presented as a difficult problem solver who is in control of events.

"He is, of course, a dictator," said Andrei V. Kolesnikov, head of the internal policy program at the Carnegie Moscow Center. "But here he is a paper dictator."