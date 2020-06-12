Putin wants parades before the key vote. Local officials are not so sure.

MOSCOW – When President Vladimir V. Putin ordered the rescheduling of Russia's annual military parade later this month, he launched it as a sign that life is returning to normal in its virus-affected country.
But when a Muscovite named Zoya asked the mayor of the capital city, Sergei S. Sobyanin, on state television this week about the events planned for the day of the parade, he bluntly told him to stay home.
"Zoya, I would not recommend that you go anywhere," Sobyanin said.
The Kremlin is struggling to achieve patriotism to feel good ahead of a delayed national referendum that would allow Putin to remain in office until 2036. But the virus continues to get in the way, with Putin struggling to resolve Russia's biggest internal crisis. in decades, even when presented as a difficult problem solver who is in control of events.
"He is, of course, a dictator," said Andrei V. Kolesnikov, head of the internal policy program at the Carnegie Moscow Center. "But here he is a paper dictator."
Mr. Putin's approval rating has already dropped to a A 20-year low of 59 percent amid public demands that the government do more to help people injured by two months of confinement. A confusing message about military parades, and what kinds of gatherings are and are not allowed as the virus continues to spread, could further harm their position.
At least 12 Russian cities have said they will not allow parades on June 24, the day Putin decreed that Russia would hold postponed festivities to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over the Nazis in World War II.
In Moscow, where the country's main parade is still underway, city authorities are signaling that they will try to organize the event without the usual crowd of residents pressing against the barricades to watch intercontinental ballistic missile launchers pass by.
"Yes, the official events will take place," Sobyanin said, "but they had better be seen on television."
Typically celebrated on May 9, Victory Day is Russia's most revered holiday, and Mr. Putin has long used his hanger in supervising martial pageantry to cement his image as the commander-in-chief who rebuilt the country as great power.
This year, Victory Day was supposed to be especially great, and would have given Putin a platform to celebrate a constitutional reform that would extend his ability to rule Russia for two six-year presidential terms. But the pandemic overturned all that.
Putin postponed the referendum to approve the constitutional changes to July 1 from April. He spent much of spring ruling by videoconference from his residence in the country, critics called it his "bunker," as Russia struggled with one of the world's largest virus outbreaks.
The rescheduled parades, then, seemed slated to give the Russians something to celebrate just before the referendum. While the July 1 vote is sure to pass, many critics of Putin's plan to boycott it, strong participation would give the president a fresh boost of legitimacy as he enters the third decade of his rule.
But now the delayed Victory Day celebrations are emerging as proof of Putin's claim that Russia has overcome the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, and looms as potentially new vectors of the disease. The result is a bizarre clash of tone between Putin, who emphasizes a return to normalcy, and regional leaders, who say in increasing numbers that the virus is still so dangerous that it would be a mistake to attract crowds to a parade.
"We decided not to risk people's health and, most importantly, the health of our beloved veterans," Mikhail Vedernikov, Governor of the Pskov region in western Russia, posted to Instagram on Wednesday.
It was too early for elders to participate in public events, and holding the parade without veterans "would contradict the spirit,quot; of the holidays, he wrote. As a result, the Pskov Victory Day parade is postponed indefinitely.
Other cities that postponed or rejected plans for a parade in recent days include Tver and Yaroslavl, north of Moscow; Kursk and Belgorod in the southwest; Ulyanovsk, Saransk and Naberezhniye Chelny in central Russia; Perm and Nizhny Tagil in the Urals; Tomsk in Siberia; and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in the Far East.
"We will celebrate the parade at another time, when the situation becomes clearer and the threat is minimized or completely disappears," said Igor Rudenya, governor of the Tver region.
In Moscow, the parade continues despite the concerns of Mr. Sobyanin, the mayor, that the virus remains a risk in the dense capital of 13 million people. The city began to lift its confinement during the last week in a three-phase process that will end on June 23, the day before the parade, a calendar that according to critics was dictated by the political calendar and not by the disease.
On May 26, when Putin announced the rescheduled date for the parade, he said it would be safe to move on because the coronavirus situation "remains stable,quot; in the country. But the pandemic continues to spread, especially outside the capital, which was the worst part of the disease.
What has remained stable is the rapid growth of infections: approximately 9,000 new cases detected per day, a figure that has changed little in more than three weeks. The government reported 8,987 new cases on Friday, including 7,273 outside Moscow.
Altogether, Russia's more than 510,000 confirmed infections are the third highest in the world, after the United States and Brazil, and its official death toll, over 6,700, is widely viewed as a low count.
But Mr. Putin continues to point out that it is time to return to normal. He held his first public event in weeks on Friday, an outdoor award ceremony in Moscow that marks a national holiday known as Russia Day. Television footage showed him conversing casually with award winners, and only one person in the group, a doctor, was seen wearing a mask.
Across Russia, at least two dozen cities are expected to hold parades on June 24. The 14,000 service members who march in Moscow are being examined three times a week for coronavirus, the official newspaper of the Defense Ministry reported. At least 12 foreign leaders, mainly from former Soviet countries, will attend, said Sergei V. Lavrov, the foreign minister.
At a televised meeting of the security council on Thursday, Defense Minister Sergei K. Shoigu promised Mr. Putin: "Everything will be ready for the parade, Vladimir Vladimirovich."
Oleg Matsnev contributed to the investigation.