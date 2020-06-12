Protesters call for swift convictions at Minneapolis rally organized by Stephen Jackson Sr. – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A quick convictions rally and march is scheduled for Thursday night in the George Floyd case in downtown Minneapolis.

According to social media posts, the rally will start at 5 p.m. at the Hennepin County Government Center. Hosting the event will be former NBA star and podcaster Stephen Jackson Sr.

"Minnesota, let's go," Jackson wrote on Instagram. Together we cannot lose. "

Protesters will seek quick sentences for the four former Minneapolis police officers accused of Floyd's death.

Former officer Derek Chauvin, who was filmed on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, is charged with second-degree murder in the case, which is being led by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The other three officers, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, are accused of aiding and abetting the murder. Lane was released from jail on Wednesday after posting bail.