Prisoner in jail has collapsed lung, broken ribs in Shepparton, Victoria

A prisoner in rural Victoria suffered a lung collapse after six police officers allegedly used force to put him in handcuffs in his cell.

Police in Shepparton allege that he restrained James Martin, 31, when he refused to return his silverware in jail.

Officials allege that their attempts to contain it were common practice and that it was only when Martin attempted to remove the equipment from his vests that it sparked an escalated response.

A prisoner in northern Victoria suffered injuries after being detained in his cell. (9News)

Martin suffered three broken ribs and a collapsed lung in the incident.

He claimed that he waited about 40 minutes to receive help from paramedics.

But police say they called an ambulance as soon as Martin indicated he was injured.

Martin was arrested on May 28 for violating bail.

Police allege that the man attempted to seize the officers' equipment. (9News)

He pleaded guilty to several charges after the incident, including bail conditions and resistance to an emergency worker.

He was fined $ 1500 and was convicted.

The Victoria Police Professional Standards Command has been notified of the incident.