President Trump to announce policy proposals during policy visit to Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Senior administration officials say President Donald Trump will announce policy proposals on police surveillance Thursday during his visit to Dallas.

The President will have a roundtable discussion for nearly two hours in the afternoon at Gateway Church in Dallas.

Senior administration officials say the President wants to be proactive and that a series of executive actions will come in the future.

The White House says small business owners, religious leaders and law enforcement officials will join the president for the round table. Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Attorney General will also participate.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson spokesman says the mayor was invited to participate in the roundtable, but politely declined due to prior commitments.

Senior administration officials say the president's policies will seek to modernize the police for the 21st century and build relationships between communities and police departments.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed health disparities for communities of color and also problems with access to capital. Authorities say the White House is seeking a "holistic approach,quot; and that it will forge partnerships with local and state leaders along with the private sector to help underserved communities.

President Trump has repeatedly advocated for law and order and has criticized Democrats who have called for the removal of police departments.

The alleged Democratic candidate for President Joe Biden has said he opposes underfinancing the police. House Democrats have proposed legislation to reduce qualified immunity for police officers, create a national database for police misconduct, and end the ability of police officers to use strangleholds.

The Dallas Police Department ended the use of bottlenecks in 2004.

Senate Republicans are working on legislation to end chokedowns, no-hit orders, and offer an independent process to investigate police misconduct.

Texas Democrats, including the US Representative. USA Eddie Bernice Johnson and the US representative. USA Marc Veasey of Fort Worth plan to criticize the president's response to the pandemic and high unemployment rates among minorities. Before the pandemic, the president often cited record low unemployment for African Americans and Latinos.

The president's visit comes when some polls in Texas show him leading Biden at just one point.

Texas Republican Party Chairman James Dickey said last week that a poll showing the president ahead was inaccurate and that his message to Republicans remains the same: don't be complacent and take nothing for granted.

Following the President's round table, he will lead a joint fundraiser with the RNC at a private home where 25 couples will pay $ 580,600 to attend. Those who attend will be evaluated for COVID-19 before they can enter.

