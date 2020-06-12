Powerful moment George Floyd's last words read in the Scottish Parliament as the SNP Humza Yousaf break down

Justice Minister Humza Yousaf was broken when he read the last words of the tragic George Floyd during an anti-racist debate.

The 35-year-old man expressed disappointment that there are currently no black MSPs in the Scottish Parliament and noted the lack of a black voice during the discussion.

But SNP MSP said it hoped that reading Mr. Floyd's narrative would be shocking, and urged colleagues to consider hearing those same words from a loved one.







(Image: Unknown Internet)



He said: “Before reading George Floyd's last words, I ask all the members here to imagine that these words came or came from his brother, his father, his son, his cousin, his nephew, as they had a Police officer knee in the throat for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Here are George Floyd's last words. He's my face man. I didn't do anything serious, man. Please please please. I can't breathe Please man. Please someone.

"Please man, I can't breathe. I can't breathe, please. Man, I can't breathe. My face. Just get up. I can't breathe, please. I can't breathe, dammit. I can't move."

Mr. Yousaf started to collapse when it got to the point where Mr. Floyd called out to his mother as he lay pinned to the ground.

The minister continued: "Mom. Mother. I can't, my knee, my nuts. Pass. Pass. I am claustrophobic. My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts.









"A little water or something, please. Please. I can't breathe, officer. Don't kill me, they're going to kill me, man. Come on man. I can't breathe. I can't breathe.

"They are going to kill me, they are going to kill me. I can't breathe. I can't breathe Please sir, please sir, please. I can't breathe. "

Yousaf added: "President, I hope we are all angry. That should be our primary emotion when we face racism.

"I hope each of us will take that anger and use it to re-engage as anti-racists. Let's be judged on our facts, President. Our deeds, not just our words.

The tragic death of George Floyd, 46, has sent shock waves worldwide after his death in the United States on May 25.

The unarmed father of two pleaded for his life and told police officers in Minneapolis that he could not breathe as a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was fired along with three others after images of the shocking incident appeared, has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

Three other former officers have now also been charged.

Floyd's horrible death has sparked mass protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.