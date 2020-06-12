Post Malone collaborates with Tyla Yaweh to create the single & # 39; Tommy Lee & # 39;

WENN

The rapper describes the musical tribute to drummer Motley Crue, to be released on June 12, as a song about living life and spreading positive energy.

Post Malone and Tyla Yaweh have teamed up to record a musical tribute to Motley Crue star Tommy Lee.

"Tommy Lee," which the two rappers wrote and recorded in Los Angeles and Washington, DC, will be released on Friday, June 12.

Yaweh, who befriended Malone while on tour with him, tells NME.com that the new song is about "living life and spreading positive energy," adding, "Tommy Lee just doesn't care and I love it. "