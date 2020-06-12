Polio treatment may protect against infection.

As the world works to produce an effective COVID-19 vaccine, some experts suggest an existing vaccine that almost everyone already receiving could help.

There is plenty of evidence that existing vaccines, like polio vaccines, protect children against a wide range of infections and are worth testing against the new coronavirus, a team of experts wrote in the journal Science yesterday.

As the world rushes to produce an effective COVID-19 vaccine, some experts are turning their attention to a polio vaccine as a way to provide temporary protection against the coronavirus. (Getty)

An oral polio vaccine is safe, cheap, easy to administer, and widely available, with more than a billion doses produced and used annually in more than 140 countries, according to the team, which includes one of the scientists who discovered HIV and a vaccine expert. from the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine has almost eradicated polio worldwide.

The oral polio vaccine uses a weakened version of the polio virus. Live, attenuated vaccines produce a strong and long-lasting immune response, vaccine experts said.

They are slower to manufacture than modern vaccines that only use one piece of genetic material from a virus, and American and European companies working on coronavirus vaccines are focusing on faster ways.

It would make sense to at least test it to see if it helps against the coronavirus, said Konstantin Chumakov of the FDA and Dr. Robert Gallo of the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland, along with their colleagues.

Dr. Gallo discovered the virus that causes AIDS, while Chumakov is associate director of research in the FDA's vaccine division.

"We propose the use of OPV (oral poliovirus vaccine) to improve or prevent COVID-19. Both poliovirus and coronavirus are positive chain RNA viruses; therefore, it is likely that they can induce and be affected by mechanisms of common innate immunity. " they wrote.

"The oral poliovirus vaccine in particular could provide temporary protection against coronavirus disease."

The oral polio vaccine produces herd effects, they wrote. Herd immunity is achieved when the majority of a given population, 70% to 90%, becomes immune to an infectious disease, either because they have been infected and recovered, or by vaccination.

In addition to protecting vulnerable people, it could also prevent the spread of the new coronavirus by increasing the proportion of non-susceptible people, Chumakov, Gallo and their colleagues wrote.

"The risk of complications from OPV is extremely low," they added.

It can cause a complication similar to polio, but only in about one in three million doses administered, and then primarily in immunocompromised children.

Doctors know that the benefits of vaccination extend beyond the specific germs they target.

"Other viral attenuated viral vaccines such as measles and smallpox have also been associated with pronounced nonspecific protective effects against infectious diseases," they wrote.

"In Africa, when the measles vaccine was introduced into the community, overall mortality in children decreased by more than 50 percent, a reduction that was much larger than anticipated based on protection against measles deaths only, "they added.

OPV is no longer licensed or available in the United States, but is still used in some parts of the world, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA Children receive doses of vaccines by mouth drops.

The coronavirus has infected more than two million people in the United States and killed nearly 114,000. With constantly changing deadlines, no one is sure when a vaccine will be available, but the goal is next year.