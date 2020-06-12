Police woman injured when horse screwed during BLM protest speaking

Mounted police were seriously injured when his horse was shot out during a Black Lives Matter protest that he is "about to stay there."

But PC Nicky Vernon said the support he received reminded him that the "thin blue line,quot; was "unbreakable."

One of those who offered support was the grandfather of three Chris Frost, 58, whose life he saved after an accident.

He recounted his horror at seeing video footage of PC Vernon being knocked off his horse when he collided with a stoplight in Whitehall last Saturday after thugs threw missiles at them.

She is in the hospital with a collapsed lung, broken clavicle, and broken ribs.

Frost, a freelance builder, has kept in touch with the officer who came to his rescue in March 2018 when he suffered a heart attack after his car crashed on the Sidcup A20 bypass in Kent.

PC Vernon, who was on his way to work, stopped and pulled Mr. Frost out of the car.

She performed CPR for ten minutes before an off-duty firefighter joined her.

When the paramedics arrived, they used a defibrillator to restart his heart. He was in intensive care for four days and was equipped with a pacemaker before being discharged.

Mr. Frost said yesterday: "I am eternally grateful, she saved my life." I hope he improves and suffers as little trauma as possible.

"Nicky was injured doing a job … to protect the public."

In an emotional Facebook post this week, PC Vernon wrote: "I am about to put up with the love and support of my family, friends, and even strangers. It is humbling to receive that support and a constant reminder of the strength of that blue line." .

She added: ‘For some reason, it's known as,quot; slim ", but it looks like it's made of something stronger than you can imagine. Simply unbreakable. "

She urged her fellow officers, "Hold me until I return."