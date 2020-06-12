Police unions' influence needs to be verified (12/6/20) – Up News Info

The influence of police unions needs to be verified

What we are seeing (and have seen for some time, actually) is that law enforcement unions have a similar approach to changing the enforcement methods that the National Rifle Association (NRA) has to change the firearms regulations. And that is objecting to any and all changes in the strongest possible way. These unions have political strengths similar to those of the ANR, which generally makes them get away with it.

What I don't like about the political influence of these unions is that all citizens, particularly minority citizens, are essentially governed not by elected officials, but by law enforcement unions that insist on determining methods of maintaining peace. Despite the fact that the George Floyd incident is possibly so transformative to change the way law enforcement is carried out, will elected officials be able to make changes in the face of police union resistance? Or will it be like the Second Amendment situation where the ANR can avoid changes in firearm regulations in the face of repeated mass shootings?

Stanley D. Young, Fort collins

Suppression of votes is electoral fraud

Re: "Georgia primary riddled with problems,quot;, news from June 10

Seeing voting problems in Georgia primaries within communities of color is a reminder that research has shown that voter suppression is more of a problem than voter fraud. Voter suppression is recurring; electoral fraud is practically non-existent. Vote in the US USA It should be as easy and convenient for each citizen as it is for the president, senators, representatives, governors, county commissioners, mayors, and city councilors. Our democracy demands it.

Dan sage Centenary

The rules are in effect for law enforcement agencies

In the wake of George Floyd's tragic, certainly preventable, and likely criminal death in Minnesota, accompanied by local and global outrage, the Colorado legislature now has to consider a "police accountability,quot; proposal. A significant number of the police reforms sought to enact this bill are already codified, and if municipalities, counties, and states require that their law enforcement agencies meet these professional standards, many of the expected changes to this bill. .

There are almost 18,000 separate law enforcement entities in the US. Big and small, each with their own culture, history, recruiting standards, training, standards of supervision and responsibility. The "police,quot; and their organizational behaviors are as different as individuals.

Law enforcement agencies also have to recruit humans and these people are charged with providing public safety and crime prevention.

An existing solution available to all government entities is to require all officers to comply with the professional standards of the Accreditation Commission for Law Enforcement Agencies. CALEA "was created in 1979 as an accreditation authority through the efforts sets of major executive associations of law enforcement, "according to its website.

Unfortunately, there are not enough cities, counties, and states that have made this a priority. In Colorado, only 24 law enforcement agencies have obtained this level of professional accreditation. Even more unfortunate, there are no agencies in Minnesota that have taken this step.

Gerald Cole Elizabeth

