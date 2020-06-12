Police search for "ex-jealous,quot; who triggered a woman's new love interest – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CEDAR HILL, Texas () – Police are looking for someone they describe as a jealous ex-boyfriend who shot a man in the 600 block of Uptown Blvd.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:15 p.m. at Midtown apartments.

Officers found the victim sitting inside his car as a local business. He told them he ran out of the apartments after he was shot once. Paramedics took him to the hospital and he is recovering.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was meeting with a woman he is currently dating. She told police that her ex-boyfriend is a jealous person and that he was the shooter.

Officers searched the area using the DPS helicopter and K9, but were unable to locate the suspect. A firearm was found in a backpack while searching for it.

Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Schar with the Cedar Hill Police Department at 972.291.5181 x2258.

The investigation is ongoing.