Police reform is a priority as Minnesota lawmakers head to special session – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Friday, Minnesota lawmakers will begin debating big changes that could change police departments across the state.

The Minnesota House and Senate meet for a special session at noon. Ideas to be debated on police reform include:

– prohibition of police bottlenecks,

– redefine when officers can use force,

– changes in the way officers will be prosecuted if force is used excessively,

– empowering the Minnesota POST board,

– and greater incentives for officers to live in the communities they serve.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R) warned against moving too fast. Meanwhile, Democratic Governor Tim Walz says lawmakers will stay in session as long as they need to.

RELATED: Walz, State Lawmakers Reveal Radical Set Of Reforms Aimed At Supporting Racial Justice

Police reform has become a priority in Minnesota, as well as in other states, after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last month.

The widely viewed video of the 46-year-old Memorial Day fatality has sparked a global conversation about racial justice and surveillance in the United States.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, is charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers involved in the arrest are accused of aiding and abetting the murder.