Police presence before the Sydney protest

There is a huge police presence at Sydney City Hall ahead of another Black Lives Matter rally tonight.

The protest is scheduled for 6.30 p.m., but protesters have been warned to stay away or face arrest and fines.

Today, the Prime Minister and the Director of Health reminded people not to attend due to concerns about the coronavirus.

"The medical advice is that this is somewhat unsafe. It not only puts your own health at risk, but also puts other people's lives at risk," said Scott Morrison.

Health Director Brendan Murphy echoed the Prime Minister's remarks.

"I absolutely agree with the Prime Minister that those kinds of events where there are a lot of people who don't know each other and who we can't easily contact, track or trace are one of the highest risk events,quot; .

Last night, the Supreme Court of New South Wales ruled against a separate rally organized for Saturday by the Refugee Action Coalition (RAC).