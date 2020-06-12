Police: New York rapper Nick Blixky was killed by one of his HOMIES!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Two weeks ago, popular New York rapper Nick Blixky was shot dead in Brooklyn. Now MTO News can report that the police arrested a suspect, and that the suspect was one of Nick's friends.

nick-blixby-3

New York police investigators say Caliph Glean, 28, was likely the gunman who attacked Blixky, 21, in the upper body and back on May 10 in Brooklyn.

