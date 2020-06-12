Two weeks ago, popular New York rapper Nick Blixky was shot dead in Brooklyn. Now MTO News can report that the police arrested a suspect, and that the suspect was one of Nick's friends.

New York police investigators say Caliph Glean, 28, was likely the gunman who attacked Blixky, 21, in the upper body and back on May 10 in Brooklyn.

Sand police have surveillance footage that they say proves their allegations. According to video surveillance assembled by police, Caliph grabbed Blixky just before the shooting began, police said in court documents.

The shooting was reportedly recorded on tape, as was the shooter, although his face was covered. But the shooter had a giant balloon tattooed on his left arm. That tattoo matches photos and descriptions of Califa's tattoo.

Ten minutes before the murder, authorities believe Glean was caught by surveillance cameras at a delicatessen near the crime scene buying a drink, and his "distinctive,quot; balloon tattoo was visible, according to the complaint filed in his against.

A witness told NYPD that they saw a man approach Blixky moments before his death and that the two men greet each other, according to investigators.

Minutes later, Nick Blixy was shot dead.