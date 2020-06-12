Police investigate after Arlington motorcycle accident leaves 1 dead, 1 injured – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON () – A man is dead and a woman remains hospitalized after a motorcycle accident in Arlington.

The accident happened along State Highway 360, near Pioneer Parkway, just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, traffic had slowed down due to construction and when the vehicles slowed down, a motorcycle crashed into the back of a pickup in the southbound lanes.

There were two people on the motorcycle. The operator, a 57-year-old man, was thrown off the bicycle and died in a nearby hospital. The passenger was also thrown off the motorcycle and is hospitalized for serious injuries. The names of the victims have not been released.

Investigators say they are still working on exactly what caused the biker to hit the truck.

No one in the truck was injured during the crash.