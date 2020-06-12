Police in France protest the ban on strangulation following the death of George Floyd

Throwing the handcuffs to the ground, police unions in Paris protest a new suffocation ban and limit what officers can do during arrests. The new measures are part of a government effort to end police brutality and racism in the wake of George Floyd's death in the United States.

Officers also parked dozens of police cars on Friday at the foot of the Arc de Triomphe. About 20 cars drove down the Champs-Elysées boulevard behind a banner saying "No police, no peace."

The demonstration comes as police unions will hold talks with Interior Minister Christophe Castaner on Friday about changes in police tactics.

Castaner said Monday that police would no longer be taught to grab suspects by the neck or shove them in the neck.

He also announced that there would be "zero tolerance,quot; against racism.

"The police are not racist … they save lives regardless of the individual's skin color," Fabien Vanhemelryck, secretary general of the Alliance union, told reporters.

Police unions have also had problems with the Interior Minister who prohibits strangulation without giving an alternative way to make arrests.

Protests against the new measures were also carried out by police unions in the southern city of Marseille and the eastern city of Lyon on Thursday.

Police brutality has been the subject of attention since the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis.

Floyd's death has also drawn attention to Adama Traoré's death in France in 2016. The 24-year-old black man died in police custody.