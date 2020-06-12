WENN / Avalon

The 33-year-old model, who was battling substance and alcohol abuse, was found dead at her home in Austin, Texas, in mid-April after a friend petitioned the police for a wellness checkup.

Up News Info –

Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly decided to end his life horribly. Almost two months after she was found dead by suicide, the ex-girlfriend of "Prison Break"actor Rail Fitting He was discovered to have been shot to death in the head.

An autopsy report from the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, as reported by TMZ, revealed that the 33-year-old model "put a gun to her mouth" before pulling the trigger. His toxicology reports also revealed that he had opiates and benzos in his system at the time of his death.

Mattingly died of suicide on April 15. Her body was found the next day at her home in Travis County outside Austin, Texas. Her twin brothers, William and Christy Mattingly, claimed that she left a suicide note, but was still unable to read it. They further stated that a friend asked the police to carry out a well-being check on his sister as they were unable to communicate with her.

In their statement on Ashley's death, William and Christy told PEOPLE: "We found out Thursday night that our beloved sister with a larger-than-life personality is believed to have taken her life." They added: "It may not be a secret that Ashley struggled with alcohol and substance abuse, but she wanted to and was working to improve."

"We are now loving her sweet golden retriever puppy that she recently adopted to defeat these demons," they continued to share. "She will continue to live through nieces whom she loved very much and always thought, no matter how far away she was, a twin brother, two sisters, and many other friends and family. We will always appreciate her memories and know that her joy is eternally sealed."

At the end of their statement, the brothers expressed hope that Ashley's death could make suicide prevention known. "Our hope is that Ashley's story can continue to shed light on suicide awareness and prevention," they concluded. "We love you Ashley."

Ashley appeared in the adult magazine as Miss March 2011. In 2012, she made headlines for being a victim of domestic violence after an altercation with her then-boyfriend, Garrison, became physical, causing her to be slapped in the lobby from his Beverly Hills apartment and arrested for a misdemeanor assault. Four years later, it was she who was arrested on suspicion of DUI.