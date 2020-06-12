Plastic rain is the new acid rain

Stroll through the national parks of the western United States (Joshua Tree, the Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon) and take a deep breath in the pristine air. These are virgin lands, collectively a great American conservation story. However, an invisible threat is blowing in the air and falling through the raindrops: microplastic particles, small bits (by definition less than 5 millimeters long) of fragmented plastic bottles, and microfibers that fray from the clothing, all the pollutants that get trapped in Earth's atmospheric atmosphere. systems and deposited in the desert.

Writing in the newspaper today ScienceThe researchers report a surprising discovery: After collecting samples of rainwater and air for 14 months, they calculated that more than 1,000 metric tons of microplastic particles fall into 11 protected areas in the western US. USA every year. That equates to more than 120 million plastic water bottles. "We just did that for the protected area area in the west, which is only 6 percent of the total area of ​​the United States," says lead author Janice Brahney, an environmental scientist at Utah State University. "The number was so big, it's shocking."

This further confirms an increasingly hellish scenario: Microplastics are blowing across the world, landing in supposedly pure habitats, such as the Arctic and remote French Pyrenees. They are flowing into the oceans through sewage and polluting deep sea ecosystems, and are even expelling outside out of the water and blowing over the land with the sea breeze. And now in the American West, and presumably in the rest of the world since these are fundamental atmospheric processes, they are falling in the form of plastic rain"The new acid rain."

Plastic rain could be a more insidious problem than acid rain, which is a consequence of emissions of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide. By deploying scrubbers in power plants to control the former, and catalytic converters in automobiles to control the latter, the US USA And other countries have reduced the problem of acidification in recent decades. But microplastic has already corrupted even the most remote environments, and there is no way to clean water, dirt or air from particles – the material is absolutely everywhere, and it's not like there is a plastic magnet that we can drag across the oceans. What makes plastic so useful, its resistance, is what also makes it an alarming pollutant: plastic never disappears, but instead breaks into smaller and smaller pieces that infiltrate smaller and smaller corners of the planet. . Even worse, plastic waste is expected to soar from 260 million tons a year to 460 million tons by 2030, according to consulting firm McKinsey. More people joining the middle class in economically developing countries means more consumerism and more plastic packaging.

To quantify how serious the problem has become across the American West, the researchers used collectors in 11 national parks and protected areas, taking samples of rain and air. Each had a "wet,quot; bucket to collect rainwater, and a "dry,quot; bucket to collect air. A sensor would detect the rain and open the "wet,quot; bucket while the dry one was closed. And vice versa, when it's sunny, so the dry cube would collect wind-blown microplastic particles while the wet cube remained closed. The researchers also modeled where each particular storm they collected rain had originated from, noting the size of the cities they traveled through before pouring water and microplastics into the wet bucket.

Overall, they found that a staggering 98 percent of samples collected over a year contained microplastic particles. On average, 4 percent of the captured atmospheric particles were actually synthetic polymers. The particles that fell in the rain were larger than those deposited by the wind: lighter particles are more easily trapped by air currents. Microfibers, from sources such as polyester clothing, made up 66 percent of the synthetic material in wet samples and 70 percent in dry samples. "I was completely excited to see small brightly colored plastic pieces in almost every sample," says Brahney. Additionally, the team was unable to count light or white particles and fibers with their team, so their count is conservative.

By looking at the path of storms deposited by samples of wet microplastics, Brahney and his colleagues were able to map how climate systems transport particles. Winds, for example, could lift microplastic particles from the ground in an urban area and blow them upwind before forcing them to surface once again. "Rain is very effective in scrubbing the atmosphere of everything in it," says Brahney. "And then there could be a good amount of dust and plastics in the atmosphere and a storm will blow them away." Microplastic particles could even act as condensation nuclei, pieces of debris that attract water vapor to form a cloud.

The dry consequences, on the other hand, appear to be traveling longer distances. The smaller size of these particles indicates that they are more easily carried by winds for hundreds, perhaps thousands of miles (note that dust from the Sahara blows easily across the Atlantic and falls into the Amazon rainforest) rather than being left behind. caught in storms. regional phenomenon AND microplastics probably travel even farther than soil particles because they are much less dense.

"We saw relationships with the location of the jet stream, which implies that the air masses that control deposition are really high in the atmosphere," says Brahney. (In the US, the fast-moving jet stream extends from west to east across the continent.) This agrees with what other scientists are beginning to see in other parts of the world: small pieces of plastic, largely synthetic fibers from clothing, are being caught in the wind and spread far and wide, polluting formerly virgin habitats. . For example, the cities of Europe seem to be seeding the Arctic with microplastics.

This new research comes with another troubling surprise: 30 percent of the particles in the sample were microbeads, small synthetic spheres that the United States banned from beauty products in 2015. However, the microbeads in the samples, overall, They were smaller than what you would find in those products. "We saw many brightly colored microbeads, in all the colors of the rainbow, and some that we identified as acrylic," says Brahney.

That leads researchers to speculate that the microbeads come from industrial paints and coatings. If sprayed, they could easily throw the microbeads into the atmosphere, where the winds would pick them up and carry them away. If that's really the case, the paint industry may come across the same type of microbead calculus that stained the beauty industry. Still, if a country bans microbeads in paints, things could blow from a neighboring country.

Even more troubling, microplastics finally break down into elder brotherplastics, pieces so small that researchers may not be able to detect them without the proper equipment. "I couldn't see anything smaller than four microns, but that doesn't mean it wasn't there," says Brahney. "Just because we can't see them in front of us doesn't mean we're not breathing them."

Scientists don't yet know what inhaling microbeads could mean for human health, but it is reasonable to assume that it is not beneficial. Chunks of plastic tend to leak their chemical components over time, and are known to carry microbes such as viruses and bacteria. Researchers are beginning to explore what this means for other organisms: A study published earlier this year found that hermit crabs exposed to microplastics have a hard time choosing new shells as they grow, a particular problem since they need those shells to survive.

On the soils of America's national parks, the arrival of plastics could have cascading effects. "These can not only block the digestive tract of small animals, like worms," ​​says Steve Allen, a microplastics researcher at Strathclyde University, who was not involved in the new study. "But it is also the chemicals that are in these plastics and in These plastics that can have an effect on the ground. A lot of that is still theoretical, we are still trying to figure it out. "

Brahney and colleagues note that microplastics may be changing the thermal properties of the soil, for example by altering the way it absorbs and stores heat. They can also lead to the growth of more or less of the microbes that normally live there, reorganizing communities and altering the way that dirt recycles nutrients. Microplastics can also change the way water moves through these soils.

But setting aside these many remaining unknowns, this research lays a critical piece of the puzzle regarding the microplastic life cycle, which becomes increasingly complex with each new study. Scientists have been trying to figure out what happens to the world's plastic pollution, and almost everything seems to "disappear,quot; in the environment. But studies like this show that things never really go away, they are just crushed into smaller pieces that are scattered around the world, perhaps spending many years cycling through different systems: air, land and sea.

Scientists have discovered, for example, that currents transport microplastic particles to deep-sea ecosystems, when currents decrease, suspended particles fall and settle on the sea floor. "Deep-water currents behave basically the same way as atmospheric currents," says University of Manchester Earth scientist Ian Kane, lead author of that study, but was not involved in this new work. "They are part of a global recirculation pattern, and the particles are transported according to shape and density. And then it is the same process. What these authors found is that heavier particles tend to fall out in wet conditions. "

Other research published last month by Steve Allen and his wife, Deonie Allen, also a microplastics researcher at Strathclyde University, found that the oceans belch microplastic particles, which then float on land in the sea breeze. Previously, it was believed that when microplastics flowed into the sea through sewage, they stayed there. Therefore, it may also turn out that microplastics that land on the ground also do not stay. "It may not be static," says Deonie Allen. “You are not going to be sitting alone. Part ends up going down through our water table, part moves due to erosion or is released back into the atmosphere. ”

There is still much that science has to learn about this microplastic cycle, but this is clear: you will not have to put the plastic back in the bottle.

