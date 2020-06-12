Pink feels "disgusted and embarrassed" by racism, donates for Black Matter Cause life

WENN

Pink is donating to the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color (NAACP) to be "part of the solution" to racial injustice.

The "Just Like a Pill" singer announced on her Instagram page that she had been "inspired" by the Black Lives Matter protests that have affected the United States and the world since the death of unarmed African American George Floyd at the hands of the police. in Minneapolis, Minnesota last month, May 2020.

In a post in which she shared her feelings about the protests, the singer told fans that she is "disgusted and embarrassed" by the systemic racism black Americans face and that she wants to be "part of the solution" by making a donation.

Explaining his reasons for giving to the organization, he added: "I am also donating to @NAACP to help fight for racial justice, because the lives of blacks matter. These actions will not fix things overnight, but it's a start".

Addressing his fans about his anger at the injustice highlighted by the protest, Pink was furious: "We must throw the old way because it is broken. Division, racism, it never wins, it never works, it has never … apart from causing pain, anguish, terror and loss. Shame, outrage and anger – that's what every American should be feeling right now. "

He also ended his message with a call for unity, concluding: "We are ALL Americans. We are ALL human beings. We are ALL part of the change."