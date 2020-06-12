Pierce Brosnan lost two friends to coronavirus amid pandemic

WENN

The former James Bond actor reveals in a new interview that two of his friends passed away after losing the battle with the killer virus in the midst of the current Covid-19 crisis.

Pierce Brosnan He suffered pain and loss in paradise after learning that two friends had lost their lives to the coronavirus while isolating themselves in Hawaii.

The movie star, his wife Keely, and their children Dylan and Paris left for their retirement from Kauai when the COVID-19 lockdown began and he spent the past nine weeks dating his family.

But it's not that he wasn't touched by the killer virus.

"I lost two friends because of COVID-19," Pierce tells Parade. "No matter where you are and how beautiful it may be, this terrible threat is still looming. People are dying. Hopefully, after this, there will be more kindness and awareness of the fragility of our planet."

Brosnan is starting to return to normal, promoting his new movie "Eurovision Song Contest", a Will Ferrell comedy based on the popular annual music competition. Pierce plays Will's father in the movie.