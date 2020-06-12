Photos: Thursday protests seeking justice for George Floyd

On Thursday, there were more protests and vigils across the Boston region protesting the police violence that followed the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other African Americans by the police.
At Boston Medical Center, healthcare workers maintained an 8-minute, 46-second silence, marking the amount of time Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd with a knee to the neck in one scene. which was captured on video and widely shared.
Demonstrations were also held elsewhere in Massachusetts, including in Saugus and Tyngsborough.
Here are photos and social media posts from Thursday's events.
Boston Medical Center:
Saugus
Black lives matter! Protest in the center of Saugus !!! With some amazing young black women talking! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kzfROvmk8s
– Laura McManus (@ lauracamille_21) June 11, 2020
Tyngsborough:
5:00 pm. About 200 people have gathered at Exit 35 of Tyngsboro Park and Ride on Kendall Rd for a quiet #BlackLivesMatter walk pic.twitter.com/adxVp4U181
– Rony Camille (@RonyCamille) June 11, 2020