Photos: Thursday protests seeking justice for George Floyd

On Thursday, there were more protests and vigils across the Boston region protesting the police violence that followed the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other African Americans by the police.

At Boston Medical Center, healthcare workers maintained an 8-minute, 46-second silence, marking the amount of time Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd with a knee to the neck in one scene. which was captured on video and widely shared.

Demonstrations were also held elsewhere in Massachusetts, including in Saugus and Tyngsborough.

Here are photos and social media posts from Thursday's events.

Boston Medical Center:

Keila Price, an administrative assistant at Boston Medical Center for 40 years, stands with her fellow healthcare workers after an 8-minute, 46-second silence in memory of George Floyd and other African-Americans who were killed due to violence. Police. —Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff

Health workers at Boston Medical Center during the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence. —Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff

Shawn Crifo, a BMC physical therapist, knelt next to his fellow healthcare workers. —Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff

Saugus

Black lives matter! Protest in the center of Saugus !!! With some amazing young black women talking! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kzfROvmk8s – Laura McManus (@ lauracamille_21) June 11, 2020

Tyngsborough: