Pete Davidson's King The King Of Staten Island ’film taken from Handful of Theaters by Universal – Up News Info

We heard there is no there regarding this news, but Universal had originally reserved The King of Staten Island in around 100 theaters (there are about 988 open this weekend), and then they changed their minds at the last minute and pulled the release, keeping it strictly relegated to its PVOD crash today.

A studio source says of the reservation of the Pete Davidson film directed by Judd Apatow: "It was a misunderstanding, and we asked about the theaters that had reserved it, not for it to be replayed."

Meanwhile, Universal / Dreamworks Animation’s Trolls World Tour He remains free in both PVOD and approximately 200 theaters this past weekend. They told me that it was a different treatment with the exhibitors that were open, so that this photo could be reproduced on the screen and at home, while The King of Staten Island it was strictly a PVOD release.

Apatow corrected fans on Twitter who believed the movie, inspired by Davidson's life, was at stake in their local theaters. "He won't play there. It's a mistake. It's only on VOD."

Variety heard from car showcases that Universal was calling for abrupt terms in the current COVID-19 environment in which most major exhibits like AMC, Cinemark, and Regal remain closed.