Person struck by Caltrain near Menlo Park station – Up News Info San Francisco

MENLO PARK (Up News Info SF) – A person was hit shortly before noon on Friday by a train near the Caltrain station Menlo Park, according to Caltrain officials.

Southbound Caltrain 142 is currently detained at the station, Caltrain posted on social media.

Delay: At 11:57 a.m., a person was hit on the tracks. # SB142 he is currently detained in MPK. More updates to follow. Thank you,

– #Caltrain – Caltrain (@Caltrain) June 12, 2020

511.org also reported the delay due to a medical emergency.

The Menlo Park Fire Department later confirmed that firefighters were pulling out a 70-year-old man who was trapped under the train. The department brought in its Heavy Rescue Unit to assist them.

Airbags were being used to lift the victim's train. There were images showing the victim on a stretcher after removal, but as of yet there are no updates on his condition.