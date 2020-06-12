People and brands calling for racism this week

Following the horrific murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last month, which sparked mass protests around the world, several prominent figures and companies have issued statements and apologies for featuring racist and hurtful symbols on their brands, or just not doing enough to make blacks feel included.
While it's embarrassing that most have taken so long, I hope this is a turning point for real change. Here are 12 people and brands that finally realized Black Lives Matter this week:
Anna Wintour, who finally realized after 32 years that "Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to black publishers, writers, photographers, designers and other creators,quot; and promised to do better.
NASCAR, which finally realized after 72 years that the Confederate flag, representing a symbol of the Confederacy's bid to defend slavery in the Civil War, is "contrary to our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all the fans, our competitors and our industry. "
Band-Aid, who finally realized after 100 years that they need to "commit to launching a range of bandages in light, medium, and deep shades of brown and black skin tones that encompass the beauty of various leathers."
Lady Antebellum, who finally realized after 14 years that her name is problematic due to her association with the Civil War, "which includes slavery," wrote after announcing her new name: Lady A.
Walmart, Walgreens and CVS, who finally realized that it was discriminatory to lock up beauty and hair care products targeting black women and PoCs in their stores.
The Bachelor, who finally realized after 18 years that he should cast a black color, saying, "This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action regarding diversity issues in this franchise."
Riverdale Creator and writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who finally realized after four seasons that the show has to "do better,quot; to honor "all of our actors and characters of color."
Bon Appétit, who finally realized after 64 years of publication that they had "treated non-white stories as non-journalistic,quot; or "hot,quot; and "continued to tokenize many BIPOC employees and contributors,quot; on their site as they promised to do so. best.
Reforma and its founder, Yael Aflalo, who finally realized after 11 years that she "had failed … the black community,quot; and, as a company, "practiced diversity in the past through a & # 39 ; white gaze 'that is too close to ignorance. "
Digital marketing expert Jenna Kutcher, who finally realized after nine years that "she has unconsciously built a brand that contributes to a racist system,quot; and "deeply regrets it."
Ban.do founder Jen Gotch, who finally realized after 12 years that she is "guilty,quot; of "creating and helping to spread a racist company culture,quot; and then resigned from her position as creative director for "learn, grow and heal,quot;. "
The NFL, who finally realized After four years, they "got it wrong,quot; for not supporting black players who peacefully protested police brutality and racial injustice. "Without black players, there would be no National Football League, and protests across the country are emblematic of centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff," added NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. .
As the conversation on racism and inequality continues, I am sure we will hear from others in the coming weeks. What do you think of these brands and public figures that are part of the problem? Tell me in the comments!
