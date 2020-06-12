Paul McCartney begs fans to watch PETA slaughterhouse video for his 78th birthday

WENN

A week before reaching the milestone, the former Beatles member reveals what he really wants for his birthday in a guest blog for the animal rights organization.

Paul MCCARTNEY He is celebrating his 78th birthday early by urging fans to watch a shocking video he made of slaughterhouses for PETA a decade ago.

The rocker turns 78 on June 18, but decided to start the celebrations a week early.

In a guest blog for the animal rights organization, the first The Beatles Star writes: "All I have ever wanted for my birthday is peace on Earth, even for animals. This is why I urge fans this year to watch a video I submitted for PETA, titled Glass Walls. We call it that. because if the slaughterhouses had glass walls, who would want to eat meat? "

In the film, which has already been seen by more than 20 million people, McCartney recounts images of chickens and turkeys confined to dirty sheds by tens of thousands and pigs who are conscious as they cut their throats.

"In the COVID-19 era, the video also serves as a reminder that when animals gather in dirty conditions, the disease runs rampant," a press release read.

"Whether you're concerned about diseases arising from slaughterhouses, animals suffering terribly and needlessly, or the catastrophic impact of the meat industry on our environment, watch this short video and share it with your friends," says McCartney. .