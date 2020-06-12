Parents Leading the Teaching of School-Aged Children about Racism and Prejudice – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond plans to ensure that all educators are trained on how to participate in race and bias discussions with students this coming school year, but some parents are not expecting their children being in a classroom to teach those life lessons.

Tina Aina has had her 6-year-old daughter, Alofa Clark, by her side in all the protests she attended in San José this week. She said messages that can be learned through protests should not have to wait.

"With his skin color, being half black, his skin matters," said Aina.

Alofa may have been one of the smallest protesters among the dozens at the intersection of 4th Street and San Fernando on Thursday afternoon, but her voice was as strong as that of the adults around her.

She sang and held a sign between running and playing on the stairs of the downtown library.

On Monday, Thurmond announced plans to train educators and administrators on implicit bias and racism, and said teachers should be ready to have discussions on the issues this school year. He said the discussions will also include law enforcement and government agencies.

"This is an important time to talk about prejudice, about race," Thurmond said. “We know that our children learn racism, and that means that we cannot focus exclusively on the education sector, but we have to expand it to all sectors because there is a bias in each sector.

Thurmond began his press conference by saying that some students have experienced trauma from the death of George Floyd, and called on agencies and advisory groups to step forward and help the students now.

Andrea Kusanovich brought her two daughters to the San José protest on Thursday. But she is not just a mother, she said she is also a local teacher.

"It is so important, it is so important," he said. “As teachers we are part of these systems that have historically left some students behind, and we really need to support and uplift our black students and our students of color, work is very important.

"Silence is complicity, and it is so important that educators have these conversations with their students and that parents have conversations with their children."