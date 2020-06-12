Pangolin released under new Chinese protections

BEIJING – Activists in China launched a pangolin in the wild to celebrate new protections for the armadillo animal whose numbers in the country have been reduced to near-extinction levels.

Volunteers had rescued and rehabilitated the pangolin nicknamed Lijin after it was found by a fisherman in east China's Zhejiang province.

"This is a good start … but it is not good enough," said Zhou Jinfeng, secretary general of the China Green Development and Biodiversity Conservation Fund, the group behind the release of the lone pangolin on Thursday.

Last year in Zhejiang, authorities arrested 18 smugglers and confiscated 23.1 tons of pangolin scales from approximately 50,000 creatures, according to Chinese state media.

After the volunteers unlocked a transport box, the one-foot-long pangolin crawled onto the lush forest floor outside of Zhejiang Jinhua City. Its brown scales and pink legs quickly disappeared into the emerald undergrowth.

"We will launch much sooner," said Zhou, who promised to free all pangolins in captivity in China.

US group Save Pangolins said China's granting of high-level protection status earlier this month was "a massive victory for pangolins,quot; after years of weak enforcement of existing restrictions. Pangolin flakes are an ingredient in traditional Chinese medicine and their meat is considered a delicacy by some.

Environmental groups say poachers have regularly circumvented original regulations to sell illegally hunted pangolin scales and meat, often from Africa and Southeast Asia.

That has made pangolins "one of the most illegally traded mammals on the planet,quot; with an estimated 1 million sold in the past 15 years, according to the Environmental Research Agency. Seizures have been reported from Belgium to Singapore, Australia and the Philippines.

China's increased protection prohibits the breeding of pangolins in captivity and the use of their scales in the country's gigantic traditional medicine industry.

Zhou said efforts to halt the sale of pangolins in China were fueled by an increase in global awareness of the wildlife trade related to the coronavirus outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The June 5 order from the National Forest and Range Administration did not explicitly mention the outbreak as a reason for the move, but the timing seems to indicate that it could be part of China's national crackdown on wildlife trade after the pandemic.

Scientists say that the coronavirus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through an intermediary animal such as the pangolin.

The wildlife trade, including bats and pangolins, has been linked to so-called zoonotic diseases leaping from animals to humans, and China quickly cracked down on the industry in a series of measures long promoted by environmental groups.

Zhou said that China's native pangolins have been virtually eliminated. In the past five years, Zhou and volunteers found only five where hundreds of thousands lived just three decades ago.

Zhou said the new protections give groups like him the right to sue companies and people who sell pangolin scales. However, he wants to go a step further by releasing all captive pangolins in China into the wild and burning all confiscated pangolin scales, similar to how Kenya incinerated the seized elephant tusks in a bid to end the illegal trade that continues to this day.