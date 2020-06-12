Padma Lakshmi went into hiding after detailing the evidence of rape and sexual abuse

Artful Living Magazine / John Kernick

The hostess of & # 39; Top Chef & # 39; He reveals in a new interview that he did not dare to leave his house for days after talking about the sexual assaults he suffered when he was young.

Padma Lakshmi She did not leave her home for days after writing an op-ed that revealed how she was raped at age 16.

In the New York Times editorial, written in 2018 in response to sexual assault allegations against then-Supreme Court Justice candidate Brett Kavanaugh, Lakshmi revealed that she was a virgin when she was raped by her 23-year-old boyfriend. The "The best chef"The host also shared that she was molested by her stepfather's relative when she was seven years old.

And in a cover interview for Artful Living, the 49-year-old man admitted "it was terrifying" initially that people came up with their own stories of sexual assault after the article was published.

"I didn't go out for three days after writing the article," he told the publication. "Kavanaugh's audiences were really triggering, which is what made me write the piece in the first place. But when I came out, I literally walked half a block from my gym and people would come up to me, even walk into the gym." "

She continued: "It was jarring, and I felt like crying because it made it real." She explained, "Until then, I really hadn't left my house. I could see it online, but it wasn't online. It was very difficult emotionally."

Lakshmi compared sharing his "devastating" trauma with the world to ripping off "a 32-year-old band aid."

"Then, after a while, it got easier and easier. I don't regret writing that piece. It was a very healing moment for me to be able to say something out loud that I had never said to my own mother."

The star said she was inspired to share her story during Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearings after the US president. USA Donald trump he asked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both in high school in 1982, for not showing up earlier.

Lakshmi, who never reported his own assault, sympathized with Dr. Ford, noting that survivors who talk about powerful men "end up being traumatized again."