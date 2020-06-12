Pacific Aquarium reopens this weekend, but the Los Angeles Zoo is still closed – Up News Info Los Angeles

PLAYA LARGA (CBSLA) – The Pacific Aquarium will reopen to the public on Sunday, after closing in mid-March to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Zoos and aquariums were given the green light to reopen Friday as part of the state's largest reopening phase since the pandemic. The San Diego Zoo and Safari Park announced this week that they would reopen June 20.

As with the reopening of other companies, the aquarium maintains capacity below 25% and requires pre-scheduled reservations, facial coverage for all ages 2+, and temperature controls. The reopening comes just in time for visitors to see the new aquarium exhibit, "Coral Reefs: Underwater Cities of Nature."

However, another major animal attraction in Southern California is in no rush to reopen. The Los Angeles Zoo says it won't reopen this weekend, or even this month, but is considering reopening sometime in July.