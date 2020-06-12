Owner of Paramount's screen printing business, she allegedly fumbled for women she hired to model merchandise – Up News Info Los Angeles

PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) Investigators are seeking more victims of a Paramount screen printing business owner, they say they sexually assaulted the women he hired to model their merchandise.

Randy Headley, 55, owner of "Logos Two,quot; was recently arrested on May 28. Investigators say his business was also known as the LA Clothing Company.

Detectives say Headley will seduce and attract young women ages 17-25 to model suggestive company clothing for photographs. Then, during the photo shoots, Headley allegedly fumbled and sexually assaulted his victims.

According to sheriff inmate records, Headley was arrested three times last month and released after posting bail each time. Sheriff's officials say Headley is currently in custody on a $ 1.5 million bond.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and sheriff's department detectives from the Office of Special Victims say they recently discovered several new victims involving Headley. Investigators believe there may still be more unidentified victims who have yet to report.

Anyone who has information about Headley or believes they may be a victim can call (877) 710-5273 or send an email to [email protected]