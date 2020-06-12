Oprah gets 11 million viewers for a two-night special on racism in the United States – Up News Info

Global numbers are not yet available, but nationally Oprah Winfrey's OWN two-night Spotlight: Where do we go from here? There were certainly people drinking and watching.

Broadcast on OWN and 18 other Discovery-owned networks on June 9-10, the powerful prerecorded conversation about the murder of George Floyd, systemic racism, and the US proposal garnered 10.9 million viewers overall, according to data from Nielsen.

With 6.7 million viewers on YouTube, Facebook and other digital discovery platforms, the total audience of Where do we go from here? Bops up to 17.6 million. A number that ranks the special as the # 1 most social Primetime show on all television on June 9, which is a very strong place to be.

In what was sadly another conversation about racism for Winfrey in the past 35 years and that came just over two weeks after Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police, Where do we go from here? They featured ideas from the Oscar nominee and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate and potential vice presidential candidate Stacey Abrams. In addition, co-chair of the campaign for the poor Bishop William J. Barber II, Partial author Jennifer Eberhardt, journalist and Pulitzer Prize-winning founder of New York Times"Project 1619" Nikole Hannah-Jones, How to be an anti-racist author Ibram Kendi, Selma actor David Oyelowo, President of Color of Change Rashad Robinson and NYT columnist Charles M. Blow also participated.

Speaking of this potentially crucial moment in the nation's history, Where do we go from here? It marked the first time that a SPECIAL OWNER was simultaneously broadcast over its parent company's networks. That fact makes comparisons to past Oprah or OWN specials a stretch at best and not beginners for the most part; however, broadly speaking, the shows were easily some of the most watched each night, both broadcast and cable.

In that context, the two nights of the one-hour special averaged 1.4 unique viewers only at OWN.

When you bring in the other Discovery networks, the initial broadcasts of 9 PM ET on Tuesday and Wednesday averaged an audience of over 7.3 million people like OWN, TLC, HGTV and more. Individually, the first broadcast of the first night of the remote Where do we go from here? It drew 4.52 million viewers, while Night 2's debut broadcast saw 3.73 million watching Discovery's linear networks.

Add replays and Night 1 had an average audience of 6.6 million and Night 2 had 6.09 million tunes, which are very strong numbers on any platform.