Only one in three Britons is concerned about the capture of COVID-19

Britons are less and less concerned about contracting the coronavirus, a study shows.

One in three adults (35 percent) admits they are currently concerned about becoming infected with COVID-19, while only 15 percent say they are & # 39; seriously concerned & # 39 ;.

This shows a marked change in the public psyche, as at the beginning of the blockade, almost three months ago, half of the British were concerned that they might contract the virus.

UCL is conducting a social study throughout the pandemic to map out how people in the UK are dealing.

A total of 90,000 people are enrolled in the study and answer a series of questions related to the coronavirus, including blockade, government crisis management, and mental and physical well-being.

Separate studies have shown that the coronavirus is more dangerous for certain demographic characteristics, with men at higher risk than women, BAME individuals more susceptible to severe symptoms than white people and older people disproportionately affected.

However, concern about capturing COVID-19 and becoming seriously ill remains constant across all age groups.

Despite being statistically more likely to die from the disease if they contract the virus, the elderly are not significantly more concerned than people in their 20s, according to the study.

However, concerns are not universal across all groups of people.

For example. people from poorer households and people with diagnosed mental health problems are more concerned.

Statistics show that those in a lower-income household are right to be more concerned, as they are more likely to contract the coronavirus.

Figures from the National Statistics Office (ONS) found last month that people in the poorest areas are twice as likely to die as those in wealthy regions.

Between March 1 and April 17, the poorest parts of England saw 55.1 coronavirus deaths per 100,000 residents.

However, this figure dropped to 25.3 deaths per 100,000 in the richest areas.

Lead author Dr. Daisy Fancourt said: 'This data suggests that most people are not very concerned about the capture of Covid-19, even though they now leave their homes more.

"But while these concerns remain much lower than at the start of the blockade, catching the virus remains a more stressful factor among respondents than finances, possible unemployment, or concerns about access to food."

"While younger people are less at risk of contracting the virus, their concerns may stem from fear of spreading the virus to other older or more vulnerable people."

In addition to decreasing levels of concern across the country, the study shows that levels of depression and anxiety continue to decline.

In the first week of June, anxiety was less than at any time in the previous 12 weeks.

Despite this, they are still above the average level recorded before the pandemic emerged.

Other study findings show that people in England are less satisfied with their government's handling of the pandemic than people in Scotland and Wales.

On a scale of one (not confident) to seven (very confident), people in England gave their officials a 3.5.

Scotland and Wales rated their government as five and 4.5, respectively.

Confidence remains lower among those under the age of 30, and it is also lower among those living in urban areas.