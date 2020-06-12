Olivia Munn to Star, Produce "Replay" Action Photo – Up News Info

Olivia Munn is attached to the starring role in action Repetition, which The Exchange will present to buyers at Cannes Virtual Marche.

Pic is written and directed by Jimmy Loweree (Absence) and will be produced by Munn alongside Ethan Erwin and Hal Sadoff for Dark Castle Entertainment.

Repetition It is the story of Erin Staffer, (Munn), whose husband is kidnapped and murdered. Now armed with only cutting-edge, illegal technology and a desperate plan, Erin must do everything in her power to change the past and save it.

CAA Media Finance is representing the national sale.

Dark Castle is currently in the post about Simon Barrett's directorial debut Session starring Suki Waterhouse and The wait directed by Mary Harron and starring AnnaSophia Robb for Quibi. The company is also targeting production in August Esther, a prequel to his 2009 horror Orphan.

"We are very excited to announce Olivia Munn's attachment to Repetition. She is not only a wonderful actress, but also known to our buyers, which will help make this genre project very popular in the market, "said O’Shea of ​​The Exchange.

“The public is going to witness the birth of the next big action star with Olivia Munn in this movie. And our director Jimmy Loweree is an amazing young filmmaker whose vision for this film is going to impress people, ”said Erwin of Dark Castle.

Munn and Loweree are represented by CAA, and Munn is also with Atlas Artists and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.