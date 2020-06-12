Officials reopened San Jose's popular Alum Rock Park – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – San Jose's Alum Rock Park reopened Thursday with limited parking and restrooms available after being closed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities said the park opens at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m., with the entrance to the parking lot closed after 6:30 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own water because the park's drinking bases remain closed, and the use of picnic tables and grills is not yet allowed, according to the city.

Social distancing practices must remain in force for park visitors.

San José closed more than 1,000 park facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted shelter-in-place orders in Santa Clara County and other parts of the Bay area, and is reopening them in phases in a effort to limit the spread of the virus. .

Another part of the city's park system that recently reopened was its 13 dog parks, which reopened on Tuesday. The latest updates on San José parks and their states can be found at bit.ly/prnsreopens.